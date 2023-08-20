Aston Villa vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: Valuable odds in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa vs Everton predictions and betting tips, with a tight match to be seen in the Premier League.

Sunday 14:00 Everton will travel to Villa Park to take on Conference League side Aston Villa. Neither side had the start they wanted to the league both losing in despairing circumstances, but will want to set these woes right this time round.

Aston Villa vs Everton Betting Tips

Under 3 Goals @10/11 with bet365

Everton Goal Kicks over 9.5 @5/4 with bet365

Both Teams to Score - No @10/11 with bet365

The Villains suffered a rout against Newcastle in their opening game losing 5-1 and being summarily smashed. The Toffees had different fortunes losing, despite playing far above their station, to a Fulham team, with a suspect disallowed goal.

Both sides are no doubt despondent after their results despite playing two very separate games.

Toffees stuck as Villains struggle

Everton just couldn’t manage to finish their dinner last time out, registering a xG of over 2.8, the highest in the league without scoring a goal since the start of last season and without a premier goalscorer these troubles could well persist.

Villa had their own issues but were for the most part outclassed by a superior Newcastle side, and a major loss of morale at the score was racked up against them.

These issues are likely to carry into this match and the line for bettors is buyed by some recent form.

The Toffees have failed to score in four of the last five matches against Villa, and this under line has been hit in three of these.

Sean Dyche’s teams have never exactly set the world alight with their goal scoring ability, but have been renowned for their defensive staunchness, something that is likely to feature in his first full season with them.

Aston Villa vs Everton Tip 1: Under 3 Goals @10/11 with bet365

Pickford busy with his feet

Jordan Pickford, England's number 1 has long been an exceptional goalkeeper for Everton, if prone to mistakes here and there, and may well be busy with goal kicks in the game.

Everton have enjoyed sitting back and welcoming pressure and shots from opposition in the Sean Dyche era all of these often racking up the goal kicks.

In their last match against Fulham Pickford took 10 goal kicks, this against a diminished Cottagers lineup without their dangerman Aleksandar Mitrović in the side.

Against the considerable talent this Villa side possesses, including Ollie Watkins and new signing Moussa Diaby this looks all the more threatening.

The goal kicks could well rack up with this line being comfortably hit.

Aston Villa vs Everton Tip 2: Everton Goal Kicks over 9.5 @5/4 with bet365

Tough Times for Toffees

Everton are not exactly known as the league's best scoring team and with their diminished forwards line, seeing Dwight McNeil as the sides top goalscorer with less than double figures last year.

The Toffees have failed to score in four of their last five matches against the Villains and are likely to struggle once more in front of goal.

Aston Villa vs Everton Tip 3: Both Teams to Score - No @10/11 with bet365