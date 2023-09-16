Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips: Villa player tipped at 9/4 in Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips as the two sides meet in the Premier League.

Despite having lost two of their first four games Aston Villa look like a force to be reckoned with, as their talented and pacey strikeforce will no doubt look to cause Crystal Palace problems.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Aston Villa to Win @10/11 with bet365

Over 3.5 Crystal Palace Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

Matty Cash 0.5+ Shots on Target @9/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Villains to snatch the prize

Despite Palace faring far better than their counterparts, this is mainly due to their calibre of opposition, having defeated Wolves and Sheffield United, whilst losing to Arsenal and drawing with Brentford.

This should buoy most Villa fans who despite losing two of their first matches, have done so to far superior opposition, these being Liverpool and Newcastle.

In tandem with the fact that the Birmingham side have only lost one of their last eleven home games against Palace, winning the majority of these also. This record stretched back long before they saw their ascendancy as a top half of the table side.

Palace have had a mixed bag whilst playing away winning, drawing and losing one each, but this could well tip the balance out of their favour.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Tip 1: Aston Villa to Win @10/11 with bet365

Palace not down and out

Despite many concerns around the Eagles' prospects in this league, particularly going forward, having lost Wilfred Zaha to the Turkish League, they seem to have been unfazed by this.

Across their first four games, Palace have had 26 shots at an average of 6.5 per game, this hitting the betting line comfortably.

Perhaps most importantly, however, is the fact that they managed five shots on target against Brentford, a team many feel is similarly rated with regards to that of Villa.

These shots can come from any Eagles player on the pitch, and with Villa’s set piece weaknesses, having the third most, with 11 since Unai Emery’s hiring.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Tip 2: Over 3.5 Crystal Palace Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

Cash-ing In

Matty Cash has been in imperious form for Villa relishing his new role as a wing-back in Emery’s three centre-half system.

This forward shift has not only allowed him to net two goals across his first four games but also rack up some shots on target to his name.

He has started all four of these matches and has had five shots on target at an average of 1.2 per game.

With Palace’s seeming defensive inconsistencies also playing a part, expect Cash to fly forwards and find himself in some decent positions, from which he could test the keeper.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Tip 3: Matty Cash 0.5+ Shots on Target @9/4 with bet365