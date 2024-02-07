Aston Villa vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Villains backed to snatch victory

Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips ahead of their FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Aston Villa’s incredible run of home form came to an untimely end last week, as they lost to Newcastle 3-1. However, even with this near year-long unbeaten streak over, Chelsea shouldn’t take too much heart from this, being pretty woeful themselves away from home.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Betting Tips

A replay will have been the last thing either set of fans will have wanted, having to contend with yet another short week, however, the January break will have allowed many of their players much-needed rest.

Chelsea are still dealing with a raft of injuries and are likely to struggle far more with back-to-back weeks with two games in, than their hosts for the evening.

Villains stealing away the game

Aston Villa's impressive home run may well have come to an end, yet there is no doubt that they and Villa Park are still a force to be reckoned with, one that Chelsea seem ill-prepared to face.

This considering they have lost five of their last six games on the road, and even then only being able to defeat the seemingly relegation-bound Luton, 3-2.

Villa have only lost one game at home all season long, winning nine and drawing the other, something that has given the Birmingham ground and semi-fortress-like atmosphere.

Something the fans have bought into as well, making Villa Park an extremely difficult place to go to.

The Blues have little in the way of form and look set to be dumped out of the Cup.

Fernandez Fouling his way through

Enzo Fernandez is likely to have his work cut for him this Wednesday evening, as the overwhelming pace of Villa's attack will need to be slowed, most likely by him.

Reprising his role at CDM once again, he will have to contend with the likes of Leon Bailey or Moussa Diaby, both of whom are considered two of the quickest players in the top flight.

Running rings around the Argentine will only serve to frustrate him, and Fernandez is known to have a temper, currently with the second most bookings in the Chelsea team.

Look for Fernandez to commit more than his fair share of fouls in this one.

Kamara cracking heads

Boubacar Kamara has been one of the major success stories of this Villa side, and in leaving his mark on the game, he has done so on his opponent also.

This culminated in him having the most yellow cards (7) of those playing in Claret and Blue, as well as the most fouls per 90 minutes out of any regular starter, with 1.9.

Another factor to consider is that the referee will not want Villa Park to turn on him early, as he might offer some more leeway, allowing Kamara to rack up a few fouls before being hampered with a booking.

Kamara will no doubt continue in this vein, it having been a recipe for success for so much of the season.

