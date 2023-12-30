Aston Villa vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips: Villa Backed at 20/23 in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa vs Burnley predictions and betting tips as the two meet at Villa Park this Saturday.

Aston Villa’s rise to stardom in the Premier League hit a few bumps in the road over the last couple of weeks. However, they should now return to winning ways hosting Burnley at their fortress Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Betting Tips

Both Teams to Score @4/5 with bet365

Aston Villa to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @20/23 with bet365

Under 6 Cards @4/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Drawing 1-1 with Sheffield United before allowing Manchester United to come back from 2-0 down to win the game has thrown a serious wrench into Unai Emery’s drive to take Villa to the upper echelons of the league.

Burnley on the other hand are still struggling, yet a few results here and there may give their fans something to hope for.

Burnley can go out with a bang

Whilst it may seem unlikely that Burnley can get on the scoresheet in this match, Villa have been known to take their foot off the gas at the end, allowing their lesser opponents a way into the match.

Villa scoring at home should prove no issues for the bet, them having done so in each and every single match to this point in the season.

However, they have struggled to keep out some of their opposition allowing the likes of the Blades, Fulham, Luton and Crystal Palace to put one past them home.

The Clarets managed to put one past Villa when they met at the start of this season and will surely fancy themselves to get on the scoresheet somehow.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Tip 1: Both Teams to Score @4/5 with bet365

Fortress Villa Park

Aston Villa have been a truly indomitable force at home, taking down some of the biggest names in the league, defeating both Arsenal and Manchester City in back-to-back games here.

They are yet to lose a single game at home, and have only drawn one of their nine matches here.

Burnley are unlikely to trouble them here having lost five of their nine away matches, whilst only securing points against sides of a similar station to theirs.

The Villans should be comfortable in their ability to secure the win, and with both teams to score firmly in play we are already two-thirds of the way to the over 2.5 goal line.

Villa simply needs to emulate their past performances against bottom half sides, one that has seen them secure the victory and goal line in all, bar one, of their matches.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Tip 2: Aston Villa to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @20/23 with bet365

Bookies overestimating the card line

Few football matches will ever see near six cards, and whilst the reputation of both these sides may precede them we simply cannot envisage there being six or more cards in this clash.

The clash is devoid of any real hatred with neither side featuring much in the mind of their opponents, as they will no doubt look to maintain some decorum in the match, instead of this devolving into a slugfest.

Villa are also likely to control much of the ball, giving them little chance to rack up the cards, and it is even more unlikely that the Clarets could manage this line on their own.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Tip 3: Under 6 Cards @4/6 with bet365