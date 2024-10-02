Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich predictions and betting tips for Wednesday’s Champions League game at Villa Park.

Villa and Bayern, who last faced each other in the 1982 European Cup Final, will look to build on their opening league-stage wins when they renew acquaintances in the continent’s top club competition.

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Both teams to score in the first half — Yes @ 5/2 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Bayern Munich to score in both halves @ 5/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Amadou Onana — Under 35.5 Player passes @ 5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The bet365 sign-up offer gives players free bets at sign-up

Learn about the best welcome offers with our guide to the top free bets promos

Check out the UK’s top betting sites via our expert’s guide

All-action start could lead to goals at both ends

This is the game all Villa fans have been waiting for ever since the draw was made and it promises to produce an incredible atmosphere at kick-off.

What happens after that will be down to the two teams, but an intense opening should increase the prospects of early goals.

Villa have scored and conceded in the first half of three of their six Premier League games and it may be profitable to bet on it to happen again.

Meanwhile, both teams scored in the first half of Bayern’s big Bundesliga clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday too and no team average more first-half goals than the Bavarians in Europe’s top five leagues.

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich Tip 1: Both teams to score in the first half - Yes @ 5/2 with bet365

Bayern can grab goals either side of half-time

So far this season Bayern also have the highest ratio of games in which they have scored in both halves — six of their seven contests.

They have been relentless in their pursuit of goals under Kompany, scoring 30 and conceding only four.

Backing the six-time European champions to register both before and after half-time seems a good idea given that newly promoted Ipswich managed to do just that against Unai Emery’s side on Sunday.

The Spaniard could set his team up in a completely different fashion of course, but conceding the first goal has become a bad habit for Villa in recent weeks.

And just as worryingly for the Villans is the fact that only seven Premier League clubs have conceded more second half goals than them at the moment.

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich Tip 2: Bayern Munich to score in both halves @ 5/4 with bet365

Villa midfielder’s passing stats could plummet

Bayern have dominated possession in all of their games this season, averaging 69% in the Bundesliga and 70% in the Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Villa’s average share of the ball was 52% in the Premier League last season and it is going along similar lines this term too, but they were restricted to just 40% in the 2-0 home loss to Arsenal at the end of August.

If Bayern do something similar on Wednesday, we can expect the passing stats of all the Villa players to decrease compared to their usual averages.

Amadou Onana, who looks certain to play after some excellent recent displays, averages just over 40 pass attempts per game in the Premier League.

A simple calculation of how much his passing opportunities would reduce if Villa’s overall possession came down by 10-20% indicates it is worth backing the midfielder to record fewer than 36 passes.

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich Tip 3: Amadou Onana — Under 35.5 Player passes @ 5/6 with bet365