Arsenal vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: 2/1 Goalscorer in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers up his Arsenal vs West Ham betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Thursday.

Arsenal have the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table with an Emirates victory over West Ham and the Gunners look to have a strong chance of taking three points against the Hammers.

Arsenal vs West Ham Betting Tips

Arsenal to Win & Over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Leandro Trossard to score at any time @ 2/1 with bet365

Emerson to be shown a card @ 15/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Gunners can blast past London rivals

Arsenal can move back to the top of the Premier League table with a triumph against West Ham and the Gunners can return to the summit in style.

Mikel Arteta’s side have triumphed in seven of their nine home Premier League matches this season and they have won five home top-flight games on the bounce.

Arsenal have scored 20 goals across their last six in all-competition matches at the Emirates and on the evidence of their impressive 2-0 victory over Brighton, Arteta has his side peaking as the Premier League moves into the second half of the campaign.

West Ham have picked up some big results this season, but the Hammers have been outplayed in many of their top-flight matches and David Moyes’ men have lost five of their last eight away games.

The Irons shipped five goals on their EFL Cup trip to Liverpool, they conceded three at Brentford in the Premier League and the Hammers were hit for four at Aston Villa.

Arsenal look to have an excellent chance of winning this Emirates contest and backing a Gunners win and over 2.5 goals looks a good value play.

Arsenal vs West Ham Tip 1: Arsenal to Win & Over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Trossard could trouble Hammers defence

Kai Havertz will be absent from the Arsenal attack after picking up a suspension, while fellow forward Gabriel Martinelli has scored only three goals in his last 14 matches.

The Brazilian was replaced by Leandro Trossard at Liverpool last time out and the Belgian could be a value scorer play if he is handed a starting role against the Hammers.

Trossard has hit four goals for the Gunners this season, from limited playing time, and he could get plenty of opportunities to get on the scoresheet against a Hammers side who have conceded 10 goals across their last two away games.

Arsenal vs West Ham Tip 2: Leandro Trossard to score at any time @ 2/1 with bet365

Emerson could lose the battle

West Ham left-back Emerson has been shown nine yellow cards in 17 Premier League appearances this season and the former Chelsea man could be in trouble again against Arsenal.

There are few tricker direct opponents in the top-flight than Bukayo Saka and the England forward has been fouled an average of 2.48 times per game this season.

Emerson has the tough job of dealing with Saka on the right-hand side of Arsenal’s attack and the Italian international could be in trouble with referee Michael Oliver.

Arsenal vs West Ham Tip 3: Emerson to be shown a card @ 15/8 with bet365