Arsenal vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: High Scoring Clash in the Premier League

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Manchester predictions and betting tips ahead of their North London derby this Sunday.

The stage is set for a massive north London derby on Sunday, as Arsenal and Tottenham sit level on 13 points after five games. The pair are unbeaten this season and they head into this clash in fantastic scoring form, which should hopefully lead to a great game.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @6/5 with bet365

Over 1.5 Tottenham goals @13/8 with bet365

Bukayo Saka to score at any time @6/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Back goals at the Emirates

Clashes between Arsenal and Tottenham tend to be pretty open and that will hopefully be the case once again given the attacking form both sides have been showing.

The Gunners have seen a total of 15 goals scored in their first four home matches of the season and Mikel Arteta’s side look to be back into their groove going forward after a mixed start. The hosts haven’t been entirely solid at the back, having conceded in three of their first four outings at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have already drawn 2-2 at Brentford and won 5-2 at Burnley this season, with Ange Postecoglou having turned Spurs into an impressive attacking outfit despite Harry Kane’s departure.

Given that 16 goals have been scored in these sides’ five previous Premier League meetings, it could pay to expect over 3.5 goals on this occasion.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @6/5 with bet365

Spurs can continue scoring form

Another way to back goals in Sunday’s clash is to back Tottenham to score at least twice at the Emirates. While the visitors are outsiders for this rumble, they head into the game having scored at least twice in each of their first five Premier League matches this term.

Postecoglou is only the fifth manager to see his side notch at least twice in their first five top-flight outings. Of the previous four, only once has that streak ended at five games.

Arsenal shipped two goals against Fulham in a home game earlier this term and they conceded plenty of chances to Manchester United, so Spurs should be able to find the net at least twice on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Tip 2: Over 1.5 Tottenham goals @13/8 with bet365

Another home haul for Saka

Arsenal’s good attacking form is in largely down to the efforts of Bukayo Saka, who has chipped in with either a goal or an assist in all but one of his games this season.

The winger also scored and registered an assist against PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday, and his record at the Emirates is excellent.

Saka has been involved in 18 goals in his last 18 home games for Arsenal in the Premier League, scoring 12 times in that run. This term he has scored in three of the Gunners’ first four home games in all competitions, so back him to strike against Spurs.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Tip 3: Bukayo Saka to score @6/4 with bet365