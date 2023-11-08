Arsenal vs Sevilla Predictions and Betting Tips: 15/8 Goalscorer in Champions League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Sevilla betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Group B leaders Arsenal host third-placed Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday, with both sides looking to find some form following poor results.

Sevilla have won just one of their last eight matches while Arsenal have lost their last two, setting up an intriguing contest at the Emirates as both sides seek a much-needed victory in London.

Arsenal vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 7/4 with bet365

Gabriel Martinelli to score @ 15/8 with bet365

10 or more corners in the match @ 11/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Sevilla can land a blow in defeat

Arsenal won 2-1 in Andalucia last month and a similar story may unfold in London.

A win for the Gunners would be a massive boost to their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds of the Champions League, and they should be confident of getting the better of Sevilla again, even if they are coming off back-to-back defeats to West Ham and Newcastle.

Those losses both came on the road, but Mikel Arteta’s side are unbeaten in 12 home matches, with Arsenal’s last two Emirates outings being a 1-0 win over treble winners Manchester City and a 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United.

In contrast, Sevilla’s only away win this season came over sixth-tier side Quintanar in the Copa Del Rey which suggests they may leave London empty-handed.

However, they are still capable of scoring at the Emirates. Diego Alonso’s side have netted in all of their Group B games to date and should keep that streak going, with the return of Youssef En-Nesyri a big boost to their chances of scoring against the Gunners.

Arsenal vs Sevilla Tip 1: Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 7/4 with bet365

Martinelli may impact proceedings

With Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard set to miss out with injury, Bukayo Saka seemingly playing with an Achilles problem and Eddie Nketiah’s poor performances against Newcastle and West Ham, Arteta may look to Gabriel Martinelli to provide the greatest attacking threat for the Gunners.

The Brazilian winger scored in Seville and could get the better of ageing right-back Jesus Navas once again.

With Nketiah and Kai Havertz struggling to make an impact in the past two matches, Arteta could deploy Leandro Trossard in the Gunners’ front three, which could provide even more opportunities for Martinelli.

Trossard is likely to drift to his natural left-wing position, meaning Martinelli will interchange with the Belgian and find himself in central positions more often than usual, making him a solid bet to find the net on Tuesday.

Arsenal vs Sevilla Tip 2: Gabriel Martinelli to score @ 15/8 with bet365

Plenty of corners likely at Emirates

The reverse fixture between these sides may have generated only nine corners, but that was an anomaly.

Sevilla’s La Liga matches have seen more corners taken than any other side in the Spanish top flight, at an average of 10.82 per game, with Los Nervinoenses taking over six per game on their own.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have taken 16 more corners than any other side in the Premier League, with their 93 corners in 11 matches meaning they alone are taking over eight per game on average.

With both sides desperate for three points, plenty of action could unfold and a return to a high corner count should occur.

Arsenal vs Sevilla Tip 3: 10 or more corners in the match @ 11/10 with bet365