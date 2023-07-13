Arsenal vs Nürnberg Predictions and Betting Tips: Tight match in Germany with Gunners emerging victorious

Our football expert offers up his Arsenal vs Nürnberg predictions and betting tips with the Gunners fancied in pre-season friendly clash in Germany.

Arsenal step up their pre-season friendly programme against 1.FC Nürnberg on Thursday as Mikel Arteta’s men return to the same venue where last season’s thrilling but ultimately trophyless campaign began.

Arsenal vs Nürnberg Betting Tips

Gabriel Jesus and Ben White featured in a behind-closed-doors game against Watford on Saturday but for most of the Arsenal senior squad, including new signing Kai Havertz, this is likely to be their first run-out since June.

Nürnberg, meanwhile, are already three warm-up games into their preparations for the upcoming 2. Bundesliga season.

Arsenal stars likely to feature in Germany

Arteta has taken a strong squad to Germany for a short training camp ahead of the club’s US tour, including the likes of Jesus, Havertz, Leandro Trossard and captain Martin Odegaard.

Each star’s match minutes will be restricted with those making their first appearance likely to play for only a half and those who featured in the 1-1 draw with Watford able to push it a little further.

The quality gap between the two squads may be closed slightly by the fact that Nürnberg, who finished 14th in the German second tier last term, are further along in their training and friendly programme.

They beat Czech minnows Pardubice 1-0 and drew 2-2 with Austrian top-flight outfit Hartberg prior to last Sunday’s 3-1 win over Diosgyor – the champions of Hungary’s second tier.

But nothing in those results and performances should frighten Arsenal, whose abundant quality can ensure a repeat of last summer’s resounding 5-3 success in the fixture with a win featuring at least four goals.

Germans could face another second-half onslaught

Nürnberg coach Cristian Fiel, who is new to the job after stepping up from reserve team duties, was not happy with some sloppy aspects of his side’s play on Sunday.

He picked a stronger line-up for the first half and saw the team struggle to create much until they opened the scoring in the 37th minute only for them to concede after an error five minutes later.

A weaker team on paper spared any blushes by hitting two further goals past Diosgyor’s fringe players in the second half, but Nurnberg are unlikely to benefit from as much of a drop-off in the Gunners’ levels.

After taking time to get into their stride at Max-Mortlock Stadion last year, Arteta’s side overpowered Nürnberg following the interval – winning the second half by a score of 5-1 – and they can capitalise when Fiel’s starters head to the bench after the break.

Big odds available for a game of two halves

Given the nature of Arsenal’s 5-3 win from a position of trailing 2-0 at half-time last summer, the odds on a similar scenario playing out are very attractive.

This may be because the Gunners could field their strongest team from the start, but Arteta kept the likes of Jesus, Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli on the bench and chose to unleash them when he expected the game to become stretched.

The local media expect Fiel to play his first-choice XI from the start, which should boost the prospects of the hosts establishing a half-time lead to set the Gunners’ finishers something to chase.

