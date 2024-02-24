Arsenal vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Newcastle betting tips and predictions ahead of Saturday night’s huge Premier League clash.

Arsenal and Newcastle do battle at the unusual time of 8pm on Saturday night and it’s a contest that should serve up plenty of thrills and spills.

Arsenal vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Goals could flow at the Emirates

Arsenal failed to score and didn’t manage a single shot on target against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but it’s been a different story for the Gunners on the domestic front.

Mikel Arteta’s men have scored 21 goals and registered 66 shots in their last five top-flight matches and Saturday night’s clash with Newcastle looks likely to be another high-scoring contest.

The Magpies have seen the net bulge 41 times in their last nine games and seven of those contests have gone over the 3.5-goal mark, suggesting the visitors may help bring up a high scoring total on Saturday.

It’s possible that Arsenal may be a little jaded after their midweek continental commitments and the Gunners look best swerved on the match betting markets, making backing a high-scoring affair a much more appealing proposition.

Feisty affair on the cards

Arsenal are a technically gifted side, but they are also a physically robust outfit and their games against top-level opposition have generally seen plenty of cards dished out.

There were 22 cards shown in Arsenal’s three matches with Liverpool this season, five against Porto on Wednesday, five when the Gunners beat Man City at the Emirates, seven and five in London derbies against Spurs and Chelsea and six in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park earlier in the season.

Saturday’s line has been set at 4.5 and, at even-money, it could pay to get on bookings at the Emirates with Newcastle boasting plenty of feisty players of their own - notably Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes.

Jesus can land the opening blow

Gabriel Jesus has not played since aggravating a knee injury against Nottingham Forest in January. The Brazilian missed Arsenal’s trip to Porto on Wednesday night, but that should mean the forward is fresh for Saturday’s contest and he is in line for a return to the starting XI against Newcastle.

Jesus opened the scoring when last seen against Forest and with alternative striking options Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah lacking the ability of the Brazilian, the 26-year-old can be fancied to be Arsenal's most potent attacking threat on Saturday night and get the ball rolling for the free-scoring Gunners.

Arsenal vs Newcastle Tip 3: Gabriel Jesus to score first @ 9/2 with bet365