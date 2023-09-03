New players can claim £30 in free bets with bet365’s Arsenal vs Man Utd betting offer with bonus code 365GOAL ahead of their huge PL clash today.

You can claim £30 in free bets to use on today's huge Arsenal vs Man United clash thanks to bet365, with you just needing to enter bonus code 365GOAL at sign-up to get involved.

It must be said that using this bonus code does not change the offer in any way, with players still able to get their free bet amounts without it.

How to Claim Arsenal vs Man Utd Offer

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

bet365 are giving new players the opportunity to get £30 in free bets that can then be used on any today's massive Arsenal vs Man Utd match at the Emirates.

Players simply need to use bonus code ‘365GOAL’ when signing up, place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or higher, and once this is settled they will receive their £30 free bets.

To be able to claim this all you need to do is:

Go to bet365’s sportsbook Create an account with them When doing so enter bonus code ‘365GOAL’ Using this code changes the offer in no way Deposit and place £10 on any sports market with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or higher Once this is settled your account will be credited with £30 in free bets These will expire after 90 days of account inactivity

Is this the best Arsenal vs Man United offer around?

bet365 holds what is actively one of the best sign up offers around, not only in the free bet amounts provided but also in their minimum odds and in how these can then be utilised by users.

The £30 in free bets is one of the highest returned amounts around, with very few others surpassing this.

This not only surpasses most other bookmakers but provides players with some excellent returns from their initial deposit and represents some great value for money for users.

Their qualifying odds are also remarkably low at 1/5 (1.20), with no other bookmakers coming close to this, usually needing odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher.

Finally, what makes this betting offer so strong is in how users are then able to spend and lay with their free bets as you £30 can be utilised in whatever denomination you see fit.

Arsenal vs Man Utd Preview

These two sides have had mixed beginnings to their respective campaigns as Arsenal are unbeaten going into the game having dispatched Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, but did suffer a dismal draw against Fulham.

Man Utd have won two also, but in far less convincing fashion after securing a tight 1-0 win over Wolves, as well as losing decisively 2-0 to Tottenham away.

Their most recent match saw them go down by two within four minutes to Notts Forest, and then fighting back to claim a 3-2 win in the end.

They now face a new challenge as they travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal, the side who nearly snatched the league away from Manchester City last year.

Arsenal have only improved their side since adding Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to their side, both of whom joined during the summer.

Arsenal should find themselves in a good place heading into this match but United will not give in lightly and still possess some power of their own.

The bookies have backed the Gunners but anything could happen as the Red Devils may be on the rise from their hellish predicament.

Arsenal vs Man Utd Odds

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.