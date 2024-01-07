Arsenal vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Merseysiders backed at 12/5

Our football betting expert offers up his Arsenal vs Liverpool betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge FA Cup third round clash this Sunday.

Liverpool are looking to continue their impressive form in all competitions in a heavyweight cup contest at the Emirates, and compound further misery on an out-of-form Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Betting Tips

The Gunners had a torrid end to 2023, suffering defeats to West Ham and most recently at Fulham, leaving them five points off the pace at the top of the table.

Liverpool lead at the summit of the Premier League, with their 4-2 victory at home to Newcastle on New Year’s Day making it 13 games unbeaten in the league.

The Reds are still currently on course for the quadruple as Jurgen Klopp’s side host Fulham in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday, as well as qualifying for the Europa League knockout stages.

Gunners unlikely to clip Klopp’s trophy charge

The Gunners held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield just before Christmas, which remains Arsenal’s most recent positive result.

Mikel Arteta may have improved his side’s fortunes against Liverpool in recent years but the Merseyside club have still proved to be a regular thorn in Arsenal’s side, with their 3-2 victory last season being their first victory against the club since 2020.

The Reds have lost just one league game all season and have looked dominant in all aspects of the game, boasting the league’s tightest defence as well as the second most potent attack, behind Manchester City.

Their recent form would suggest more attacking flair from liverpool, as they have scored at least twice in eight of their last 10 games in all competitions.

With errors seeping into the Arsenal back line, Liverpool should feel confident in breaking through and claiming victory.

Nunez to plug Salah gap

Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has had another standout campaign for Liverpool, registering 14 goals and eight assists in the Premier League so far.

However, he will miss Sunday’s battle after being selected to represent his country at the African Cup of Nations this month.

Liverpool still have plenty of attacking options in order to fill his boots in the meantime, with Darwin Nunez potentially taking centre stage.

The Uruguayan has 11 goal contributions to his name, including three in his last five, and will look to continue his recent good form at the Emirates.

Busy day for John Brooks

This could be a feisty affair between two of England’s biggest clubs, given 27 fouls and seven yellows were awarded in the meeting just before Christmas.

Recent head to heads have usually resulted in fiery encounters, with 26 yellow cards awarded across the last five meetings.

Match official John Brooks could therefore be forced to rule with an iron fist, with a flourish of bookings to be expected on Sunday afternoon.

