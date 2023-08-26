Our football betting expert brings you his Arsenal vs Fulham predictions and betting tips, with Martin Odegaard tipped to shine against the Whites.

Both of these sides are coming off of exceptional 2022/23 seasons, with Arsenal nearly going all the way and Fulham exceeding all expectations surrounding them, with these two teams now meeting in their bids to improve last year's performances this time around.

Arsenal vs Fulham Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Over 5 Arsenal Corners @4/5 with bet365

Over 6.5 Fulham Shots @10/11 with bet365

Martin Ødegaard Assist @12/5 with bet365

The Emirates will play hosts to the Cottagers as Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will hope to emerge with all three points, made all the more likely due to the fact that Fulham are without star frontman Aleksander Mitrović.

Gunner’s Aerial Bombardment

Arsenal have been good up to a point this season winning both of their games by just one goal despite being mostly dominant in these matches.

They will want to dissuade any rumours with a confident, attacking style of play and win in front of their fans.

All of this should increase the corner stats for them this game, as we all know this is a core indicator of how attacking a side is.

Furthermore, they have hit this line in both of their last two Premier League matches against similar types of opponents, taking eighth in both their matches versus Crystal Palace and Sheffield United.

Arsenal vs Fulham Tip 1: Over 5 Arsenal Corners @4/5 with bet365

Cottagers fighting out the door

Fulham have been less than perfect in recent weeks, nearly losing out to Everton, and losing 3-0 to Brenftord.

Nevertheless, their attacking intent has been present in both matches and should be something they carry through into this match against Arsenal.

In their last two matches they have hit the line each time with 10 shots against Fulham and 9 against Everton.

This could well once more be the case against Arsenal and Fu;ham will not shy away from the challenge. These shots also do not even need to be on target, that can be blocked, miss entirely or even go in, it doesn't matter so long as they are fired goalwards.

This line could well be hit, especially as it is far lower than that of their previous performances, but still holds some good odds.

Arsenal vs Fulham Tip 2: Over 6.5 Fulham Shots @10/11 with bet365

Marvellous Martin

Martin Ødegaard was one of Arsenal’s standout players last season and if they want any hope of replicating their title charge.

One such way he aided them last year was with his assist getting seven on the season, but so far hasn’t opened his ledger.

This could be the game he kicks off this aspect of his season, as the diminished Fulham side may struggle to get a hold of him in the midfield.

Arsenal vs Fulham Tip 3: Martin Ødegaard Assist @12/5 with bet365