Arsenal vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Arsenal Tips in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Burnley predictions and betting tips, as the Emirates plays host to the Premier League clash.

Arsenal let their unbeaten record in the league slip last week, losing 1-0 to Newcastle, in a fashion that has left many outraged. Nevertheless, the lack of points saw them fall to fourth, as they now attempt to get back on track as they welcome Burnley to the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Burnley Betting Tips

Arsenal to Win to Nil @5/6 with bet365

Fabio Vieria to Score @10/3 with bet365

Declan Rice 1.5+ Shots @2/1 with bet365

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side have failed to impress in their return to the big time, sitting joint bottom with just one win and one draw to their name. Presently on a four-game losing streak, one could only see this getting worse for the Clarets as they encounter the might of the Gunners.

Gunners allowing no return fire

Arsenal have made it a habit of handling lowly opposition with ease, particularly at home.

This could hold true if Burnley come into the game second from bottom, with the Gunners having dispatched the side below them, Sheffield United, 5-0 a mere two weeks ago.

Mikel Arteta’s men have won their last two games at home to nil, and when playing the bottom four have always won, not allowing their opponents to score. The aforementioned match against the Blades and then a 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth.

The Clarets have failed to score in two of their last three away matches, both of these against top-half sides, Brentford and Newcastle, the latter with a similar pedigree to that of Arsenal.

Burnley have not won in any of their last seven trips to London clubs and one could see this continuing at the Emirates this weekend.

Arsenal vs Burnley Tip 1: Arsenal to Win to Nil @5/6 with bet365

Fantastic Fabio

Fabio Vieria has been on the fringe of the Arsenal squad of late, getting some starts, yet impressing in his forwards thinking of late.

With some core injuries out in the midfield and the potential for Ødegaard to not start, Vieria would be the logical replacement as he has shown considerable acumen in front of the net.

His xG is the highest in the Gunners team right now at 0.5, and with a start, he could well find ample opportunities to make good on this, especially against the lacklustre Burnley defence.

Arsenal vs Burnley Tip 2: Fabio Vieria to Score @10/3 with bet365

Rice needed to fill the cracks

Declan Rice has been nothing short of world-class in the middle of the park for Arsenal, yet with the injuries that are hurting the squad he may well be required to press forwards and try his luck.

He has been averaging 1.2 shots per game so far, yet may well be emboldened by the lack of quality in their opponents and take a few pops at goal.

These shots need not hit the target, in fact, they can miss, be blocked or even sial in the back of the net, so long as they are attempted they will count towards the line.

Arsenal vs Burnley Tip 3: Declan Rice 1.5+ Shots @2/1 with bet365