Arsenal vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals Abound at the Amex

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Brighton predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday, at 12:30.

2023/24 Premier League runners-up Arsenal put their 100% record on the line on Saturday when they host a Brighton side who have won all three competitive games this season.

Arsenal vs Brighton Betting Tips

Goals on the cards at the Emirates

Arsenal missed out on the Premier League title by a mere two points last season and they have started their new charge at the trophy in solid fashion, claiming successive 2-0 victories over Wolves and Aston Villa.

The Gunners have looked rock-solid at the back so far, but their clean sheet record could come under threat against an extremely impressive Brighton outfit.

The Seagulls, led by the youthful Fabian Hurzeler, have won all three competitive games this season by an aggregate scoreline of 9-1, including a 2-1 victory over Manchester United last weekend.

They have generated 3.5 expected goals to Arsenal’s 2.1 in the Premier League and the hosts, despite being yet to concede, have just the fourth-best defensive record in terms of expected goals.

The visitors have scored in five of their last six league assignments, so expect both teams to find the net again on Saturday.

Purple patch to continue for veteran striker

Danny Welbeck’s first goal against Arsenal came in Manchester United’s famous 8-2 win at Old Trafford and the former Red Devil could come back to haunt the Gunners again after a productive start to the new season.

He has scored twice and assisted another in his two Premier League outings so far and both scored and assisted against the Gunners for Brighton in the 2022/23 EFL Cup, leaving him with four goals and one assist from his seven starts against these opponents.

Havertz to strike again

Kai Havertz had a rough start to life at Arsenal, but he found his feet and enjoyed a fantastic second half to last season when Mikel Arteta moved him into the lone striker position.

Unsurprisingly, the German has continued in that role this term and opened the new term with a goal and an assist against Wolves.

The 25-year-old now has nine goals and seven assists in his last 16 Premier League starts, and he found the net in both meetings with Brighton last season, so back him to find the net at the Emirates on Saturday.

