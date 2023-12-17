Arsenal vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips: 15/8 Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Brighton predictions and betting tips, ahead of their 14:00 Premier League kick-off on Sunday.

Amid the Manchester City fall off Arsenal have risen through the smoke, sitting three points clear of them, and just one point behind Liverpool who lead the league. They now welcome a Brighton side, who have caused them problems at the Emirates of late.

Arsenal vs Brighton Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Brighton have been the Gunners' bogey team, at home at least, for the last few years, having defeated them on four separate occasions since 2019.

Yet Brighton have been struggling for away form of late, particularly when playing against the juggernauts of the league.

Gunners take one to the leg but keep firing

Arsenal haven’t lost a single game at home this year and will be out for revenge against this Brighton side that has embarrassed them so often of late.

The most recent of which put the final nail in the coffin of their title hopes last year. Arsenal will come out all guns blazing, taking down the Seagulls, who have lost as many as they have won on the road.

However, it is key that these losses have come against Chelsea, Man City and Aston Villa, as they clearly don't have the calibre to compete with upper-class sides.

Arsenal scoring shouldn’t pose any threat to the bet, having only failed to score twice all season, both of these away from home, and the fact that Brighton haven’t kept a single clean sheet all year.

The Seagulls have also managed to find their way into a goal in every single game this season also, against the likes of Liverpool, Man City and Aston Villa, meaning they should be able to find a way past Arsenal’s backline.

One that has been suspect of late also, with keeper troubles, amid conceding four to a poor Luton side.

The Gunners will not allow Brighton to derail their title chances again, but they will end up conceding, before putting the game to bed.

Irishman Intrinsic to Success

Evan Ferguson has carried on his impressive form of last season and become the main man up front for the Seagulls.

Should they wish to get on the scoresheet it will most likely come through him, setting him up as the perfect candidate for a shot on target.

He has been averaging 1.7 shots on target per game and looks the most likely Seagull to be able to test either Raya or Ramsdale in goal, depending on what mood Mikel Arteta is in.

The shoddy nature of these two could also embolden him to try his luck more often, knowing both are prone to mistakes, one that could aid his side.

Limited minutes midweek against Marseille makes him likely to be in the starting XI as well.

Gunners firing them in

Arsenal have enjoyed one of the best corner rates in the league, particularly when playing at home, and one cannot see them abandoning this style of play here.

This is one that has seen them score the most goals from set pieces in the league with nine, closely followed by Everton with eight.

They have been averaging 8.38 corners per home game, and have hit the over-five line in three-quarters of their games in North London.

Taking the fight to Brighton will certainly be on the cards, with their players fit having been rested in the midweek, and with this slew of attacking talent should come the corners we are looking for.

