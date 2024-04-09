Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners to earn first-leg advantage

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Bayern Munich predictions and betting tips ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final.

The Champions League quarter-finals begin this week and Arsenal will be out for revenge against an underperforming Bayern Munich side when the two teams lock horns in their first leg at the Emirates Stadium this Tuesday.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Arsenal to win @ 8/11 with bet365

Kai Havertz to score or assist @ 13/10 with bet365

Harry Kane to score anytime @ 12/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Arsenal gunning for revenge

The last competitive meeting between Arsenal and Bayern Munich ended in a humiliating 10-2 aggregate defeat for the Gunners and they have lost each of their last three encounters with the Bavarians by a 5-1 scoreline.

Seven years since the most recent of those humblings, it would be a huge surprise to see Mikel Arteta’s men suffer a similar fate against a Die Bayern side that are on the verge of losing the Bundesliga title they have held since 2013.

The Gunners’ 3-0 win at Brighton on Saturday made it 11 wins from their last 13 games in all competitions and they have won six in a row at the Emirates, while Bayern Munich have lost their last two games and have a dreadful away record in recent months.

They have won one, drawn one and lost four of their last six competitive away games, so back the hosts to pick up a first-leg lead on Tuesday.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Tip 1: Arsenal to win @ 8/11 with bet365

Havertz to make an impact

Kai Havertz endured a rocky start to life at Arsenal after a dismal end to his time at Chelsea, but he is finally starting to settle in north London.

He scored and assisted at Brighton on Saturday and the Germany international has now scored five and assisted four in his last nine appearances for Arsenal, so he could make all the difference on Tuesday.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Tip 2: Kai Havertz to score or assist @ 13/10 with bet365

Kane to come back to haunt the Emirates

Bayern Munich may be on the cusp of a horrid season by their high standards, but summer signing Harry Kane cannot shoulder any of the blame after a superb individual campaign.

The England captain has scored an incredible 38 goals in 37 appearances for his new club and his goal at Heidenheim on Saturday made it 10 in his last eight.

The Emirates faithful will have bad memories of the former Spurs man, too, with him scoring 14 times in 19 North London Derbies over the years.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Tip 3: Harry Kane to score anytime @ 12/5 with bet365