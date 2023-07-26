Arsenal vs Barcelona Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners can be heaven-sent in City of Angels

Our expert offers his Arsenal vs Barcelona predictions and betting tips in the final act of the Gunners' US tour.

Mikel Arteta's men will be desperate to sign off from the States with a win and a good performance after misfiring against Manchester United at the weekend, while Barcelona's stars will just be happy to make the pitch after a bug swept through the camp.

Arsenal vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Arteta's Gunners can sign off with a bang

Arsenal fans have every reason to feel slightly confused as their team reaches the climax of their three-game US tour, a showdown with mighty Barcelona at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Mikel Arteta's looked a million bucks last week as they smashed five past Wayne Rooney's MLS All-Stars only to follow that with a seriously flat effort against Manchester United, going down 2-0.

Clearly the Spaniard would rather learn about flaws in his set-up in pre-season rather than when battle commences for real, and the Gunners boss should be confident that his developing group can sign off by beating Barcelona.

First, Arsenal were a seriously good side last season and are getting up to speed again, so they remain a threat to any team.

Second, they have got some valuable minutes into their legs, unlike Barca's stars.

The Spanish giants have been hit by a bug sweeping through the camp, a virus so bad that it forced them to cancel their weekend date with Juventus, a match that would have been their first pre-season outing.

It means Xavi's men are well behind the eight-ball in their preparations for the season and Arsenal ought to be able to exploit opponents who are likely to be pretty rusty.

Smith-Rowe to continue comeback with a goal

Arteta will make plenty of changes and it's not easy to pin down a starting eleven.

Against United, for the first time Arteta started a match with all three of his new signings - Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz - and it backfired badly.

Timber looked decent, the other two less so, and United won in a canter. Arteta will want to bed in all three players but maybe not from the outset on this occasion.

Also, Bukaya Saka and Eddie Nketiah have started both games so can expect to be coming off the bench against Barca.

Others need time out on the pitch, among them Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Emile Smith-Rowe, and the last of those three get the nod at 11/4 to find the net.

Jaded Barca set to be outgunned late on

It's hard to know quite what side Xavi will send out given the illness that has blighted their preparations.

It seems highly likely that new arrivals Inigo Martinez, Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu will be involved and it's also quite likely that they will fade as the game ticks on given their interrupted preparation.

And that plays into the hands of a late goal or two given the massed forward power that Arteta can introduce off the bench to expose any lethargy in the Spanish side.

