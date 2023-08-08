Arsenal Odds 2023/24: Premier League Title, Top Four Finish, Champions League Winner and More

Get the latest Arsenal odds 2023/24 for the upcoming campaign, as we cover the Premier League, Champions League and more markets for the new season

Arsenal Premier League Winner Odds - @5/1 with bet365

Arsenal’s run last year was nothing if not historic, but perhaps for the wrong reasons, as no team has ever spent so long at the top of the table without winning the league.

However, this was a remarkable turnaround from their previous season and Mikel Arteta’s tutelage seems to be working out well at the London outfit.

This should give fans and punters hope for the coming season, considering no one thought they could achieve what they did, and look in an even better place to carry this into next year.

They’ve managed to hold on to many key players from last year, including Martin Ødegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

They’ve also made some key additions to their squad in the form of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, with the latter being seen as one of the best midfielders in Europe right now.

Arsenal are in an even better position to take the league this year than they were last time round and could pose a serious threat to Manchester City, and at odds of 5/1, look great value going into the new campaign.

Arsenal Champions/Europa League Winner Odds - @14/1 with bet365

Arsenal’s return to the Champions League has taken longer than expected, but they find themselves in an excellent position to kick on and go far in this tournament.

They proved themselves as one of the best sides in Europe last year, and only faltered in their European campaign last time round due to turning their attentions to the Premier League.

The Premier League is also widely respected as one of the toughest leagues in the world, and teams that succeed here often do well on the continent, thus one could feasibly see Arsenal going far in competition.

The only factors working against them is their lack of experience in this competition, on both the part of the players and manager, with Arteta only having been here during his time with Man City.

Very few of their players have also played in the Champions League, yet despite this you can’t doubt the considerable talent the side has.

Arsenal certainly wouldn’t be the most unlikely of Champions, and at 14/1 offer some good value for those looking to take a punt.

Arsenal Top 4 Finish Odds - @1/2 with bet365

Nothing short of a top four finish will be good enough for Arsenal next season, especially given how well they did last term.

They’ve an abundance of class and talent, which was demonstrated last year, thus they should be shoeins to finish inside the top four once again.

Off seasons for both Liverpool and Chelsea facilitated a shock top four finish for Newcastle last year, but it is unlikely that these sides will struggle again, and a return to form could threaten Arsenal’s place in next year’s Champions League.

It is entirely in the Gunners hands realistically, as another season like last and it’ll be a surprise to see them finish outside the top four, but if other sides step up their game, they could come under fire and find themselves in a battle.

At 1/2 they clearly have the bookies faith, but this expert thinks these odds may not have enough value for the risk considered, especially with Liverpool and Chelsea on the rise.

Arsenal Top Team Goalscorer Odds

Player Odds Last Season Goals Gabriel Jesus 11/10 11 Bukayo Saka 3/1 15 Gabriel Martinelli 5/1 15 Kai Havertz 13/2 7 Martin Ødegaard 9/1 15

Last season was exceptional for Arsenal by all accounts, especially in the goal scoring department, as they had four different goalscorers all get into double figures, with three of these scoring 15 apiece.

Gabriel Jesus leads the betting this year at 11/10, which offers little value, as Jesus would have finished as Arsenal’s top scorer last year with ease if he didn’t miss months due to injury.

Bukayo Saka, on the other hand, is a far more interesting bet, as he led the way for his side last year and was in impressive form year round. The Englishman should well be able to carry this form into next year as well and only increase his scoring potential.

At 3/1 he also looks to provide some value, especially if Jesus picks up another injury, which’ll mean Saka will need to step up and help out with the goalscoring in the Brazilian’s absence.

Gabriel Martinelli also offers good value at 5/1 given the winger showed last year he has the ability to turn many defences inside out and put himself in some excellent goal scoring positions time and time again.

Gabriel Jesus looks likely to take much of the action, but is injury prone, thus if he ends up being out for a considerable amount of time once more, the likes of Saka and Martinelli will look great value.

Aaron Ramsdale Total Clean Sheets

Clean Sheet Line Odds 15 or More 6/5 20 or More 8/1 25 or More 66/1

Clean sheets are possibly the most prized statistics for goalkeepers and defenders alike, as if the other team simply does not score, you can’t lose.

Ramsdale kept 13 clean sheets all of last season. The lines for this however seem a little bit on the high side, especially considering last season stats.

15 is an impressive amount for a goalkeeper, with only David De Gea getting more last year at 17.

At 6/5, this bet doesn’t provide players with too much value, especially when considering his previous form.

Both of the other lines would certainly provide some excellent value but seem unlikely, with 20 being extremely difficult to attain, whilst 25 would break the Premier League record set by Petr Čech.

Nevertheless, Arsenal do boast one of the best defences in the league and these could aid Ramsdale in his pursuit, especially if both Gabriel and Saliba end up being fit for the whole season.

Gabriel Jesus Total Goals

Goal Line Odds 15 or More 1/4 20 or More 6/4 25 or More 7/1 30 or More 40/1

Gabriel Jesus is set to start up front for Arsenal this term and this could well be the year he kicks on and becomes one of the most lethal scorers in the league.

The bookies have not set the best lines for him here, as he has never scored over 15 goals in a single Premier League season, so any of these would be a first for him.

However, if he can stay fit, and if Arsenal maintain the style they showed last year, 20+ goals could be easily achievable, especially with great service from all of Ødegaard, Saka and Martinelli.

His 25+ goal line looks pretty decent value, but you would question if this is achievable given his Premier League goalscoring record.

Bukayo Saka Total Assists

Assist Line Odds 10 or More 5/6 15 or More 8/1

Bukayo Saka has long been talismanic for Arsenal ever since his debut back in 2018. Since then, he has improved exponentially, and has recently become the Gunners’ main creator.

He was credited with 11 assists last year, and with the reintroduction of Gabriel Jesus, the winger could see these numbers rise considerably this year.

The 10 or more line at 5/6 doesn’t provide players with anything in the way of immense value, but could make a nice addition to a cross-player accumulator.

15 or more is not entirely unfeasible, but will rely on Jesus staying fit to knock them down, with the 7/1 price offered for this market looking strong value going into the new season.