AC Milan vs PSG Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of PSG Tips in Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his AC Milan vs PSG predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet for their Champions League match.

The group of death continues on its merry way as AC Milan take on PSG. Milan are struggling down the bottom with a mere two points to their name, while Paris sit atop clear by two.

AC Milan vs PSG Betting Tips

PSG Over 0.5 1st Half Goals @10/11 with bet365

Over 4 PSG Corners @5/6 with bet365

Kylian Mbappe 1.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

This game is crucial for Milan, as should they emerge with no points it could be difficult for them to find their way back into contention, being adrift of those above with little way of getting back in.

PSG will be looking to secure their place, yet have struggled on the road losing 4-1 to Newcastle a month ago.

French firepower in the first half

PSG have made a habit of bagging goals early on in their recent matches and one sees this comfortably continuing into their match against Milan.

This has included in their most recent match against the Italians, where Mbappe scored in the 32nd minute.

Across nine of their last 10 matches, the Parisians bagged one in the first half and will be looking to start early again Milan.

AC Milan vs PSG Tip 1: PSG Over 0.5 1st Half Goals @10/11 with bet365

Cornering the Market

The last match these two engaged in, while one-sided for the Parisians resulted in 14 corners across the board, these being shared equally among the sides.

While this large number may well not be in store one against, Paris will be looking to replicate something close to this bringing the over four into play.

Paris has averaged 5.6 corners per away match and will be looking for more of the same. They have also hit the over-four line in 80% of their matches, aiding in this line of thinking further.

Look for the Parisians to help themselves to a heap of corners as their strikeforce should remain as lethal as ever.

AC Milan vs PSG Tip 2: Over 4 PSG Corners @5/6 with bet365

Mbappe on the charge

After his apparent snubbing in the Ballon d’Or race, where his name was rarely even emotions Kylian Mbappe may be on the charge in an attempt to show up his doubters.

Nothing would say this more than bagging a few in this important match, which of course can’t come without some shots on target.

The French phenom has been averaging 2.4 shots on target per game, enough to bring the over 1.5 line into play comfortably.

AC Milan vs PSG Tip 3: Kylian Mbappe 1.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365