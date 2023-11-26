Aberdeen vs Rangers Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/2 Goalscorer in Scottish League Clash

Our Scottish football betting expert offers his Aberdeen vs Rangers predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Scottish League matchup.

Rangers are reprising their role of attempting to chase down Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership, meanwhile Aberdeen are floundering down in ninth, in need of a major turnaround should they want a decent chance of avoiding relegation playoffs.

Aberdeen vs Rangers Betting Tips

Double Chance - Aberdeen or Draw @11/8 with bet365

Jamie McGrath to Score @9/2 with bet365

Under 12 Corners @4/5 with bet365

Aberdeen rocking Rangers boat

Rangers have struggled against Aberdeen of late, losing two of their last three meetings, including on their most recent trip to Pittodrie Stadium.

The Dons have been impressively staunch at home as well earning a win and a draw from two of their last three home clashes with Rangers.

The outlier here was a 3-2 win by Rangers, yet Aberdeen led 2-1 heading into the 90th minute and were only let down by two late goals.

Look for Aberdeen to make life difficult for Rangers and possibly emerge with some points from the match.

Aberdeen vs Rangers Tip 1: Double Chance - Aberdeen or Draw @11/8 with bet365

McGrath making life difficult

Jamie McGrath has come into his own recently, rising to be Aberdeen’s joint top goalscorer, and this should well continue, as they will need goals should they want to keep Rangers at bay.

McGrath has bagged three goals in his last three matches, as the Irishman will be coming back from international duties, hoping to impress.

With his slew of goals, one could bank on him being included in the starting XI and as such find ample opportunity to take a chance at goal.

Aberdeen vs Rangers Tip 2: Jamie McGrath to Score @9/2 with bet365

Enormous corner market not keeping with form

The line of 12 corners in this match has been seriously overestimated by the bookies and is thus bringing the under well into play.

Neither side possesses brilliant averages in this regard and both only have six or more corners in just over half of their matches individually.

Regardless of stats, 12 corners is a truly enormous amount and two sides who look capable of being competitive with each other, and one can see this being reigned well in.

Aberdeen vs Rangers Tip 3: Under 12 Corners @4/5 with bet365