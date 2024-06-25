Niclas Fullkrug has been one of the surprise packages of Euro 2024 so far, with our expert backing him to win the golden boot as a generous 16/1 price

The Euros has seen its fair share of goals, but unlike those of the past, no one player has shone through and racked them up during the group stages. However, we have shifted through the ranks and picked out a gem of a player, more than capable of securing the accolade, Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is currently sitting at 16/1, presenting as one of the best options heading into the knockouts, and with the Germans striking a dominant performance at their home tournament, he will have plenty of opportunity.

Euro 2024 Golden Boot Leaders

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Player Goal Tally Odds Georges Mikautadze 2 100/1 Ivan Schranz 2 28/1 Jamal Musiala 2 10/1 Niclas Fullkrug 2 16/1

Germans Generating Chances

Germany have shown they now how to create chances if their Euro 2024 performances are anything to go off, with the Germans having scored the most goals so far with eight, three more than any other side.

They've had by far and away the most shots and created the third-most xG so far whilst also managing the most shots on target to date.

These numbers only go to show how creative Germany have been so far, numbers Fullkrug can take full advantage of between now and the end of the tournament.

Limited Minutes not Letting Fullkrug Down

The Dortmund man has been Germany's most effective substitute to this point of the tourney, coming off the bench thrice, thus he's only managed 73 minutes worth of action.

This has not stopped his goal-scoring escapades, as the target man always seems to pop up at the right time, most recently scoring the crucial equaliser against Switzerland, to secure the top spot in their group.

Despite playing so few minutes for his nation, he is still averaging a goal and shot on target every other appearance to this point.

Not Keen on Kai

Fullkrug offers an alternative to Havertz's intricate play, with his aerial prowess and a nose for goal giving his side a new outlet to explore and potentially reap the rewards from.

Havertz hasn't impressed too much so far, bagging just one goal in his three appearances, with this coming from the penalty spot.

Given this, Germany look likely to turn to Fullkrug when in need of a goal and when Havertz struggles to make an impact on the game, which has been the case for the German's three games so far.