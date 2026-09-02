How to buy Sevilla 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, La Liga news and more

Sevilla may have only reigned supreme once as Spanish league champions, way back in 1946, however a trio of 4th-place finishes between 2020-2022 and their heroics on the European front has seen their stature grow in recent times.

35,000+ fans now regularly enter the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán to watch Sevilla in action and you could join the fervent masses by booking tickets to upcoming matches today.

Sevilla may have lost the services of some of their highest-scoring players from last season (Akor Adams, Djibril Sow and Alexis Sánchez), but they'll be hoping that some of their summer purchases/loans, such as Jon Guridi, Robbie Ure and Lucas Stassin hit the ground running this term.

The Spanish soccer scene will be sizzling over the coming months and you could witness some live action by securing seats. Let GOAL give you the full lowdown on Sevilla tickets, how much they cost, how to get them and much more.

Upcoming Sevilla fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Sun, Sep 6 (9pm) Espanyol vs Sevilla RCDE Stadium (Barcelona) Tickets Fri, Sep 11 (9pm) Sevilla vs Valencia Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium (Seville) Tickets Wed, Sep 16 (7pm) Deportivo de A Coruña vs Sevilla Riazor Stadium (A Coruña) Tickets Sat, Sep 19 (9pm) Sevilla vs Barcelona Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium (Seville) Tickets Sun, Oct 11 (9pm) Levante vs Sevilla Estadio Ciudad de Valencia (Valencia) Tickets Sun, Oct 18 (9pm) Real Madrid vs Sevilla Santiago Bernabéu (Madrid) Tickets Sun, Oct 25 (8pm) Sevilla vs Osasuna Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium (Seville) Tickets Sun, Nov 1 (8pm) Getafe vs Sevilla Estadio Coliseum (Getafe) Tickets Sun, Nov 8 (8pm) Sevilla vs Alavés Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium (Seville) Tickets Sun, Nov 22 (8pm) Sevilla vs Real Betis Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium (Seville) Tickets Sun, Nov 29 (8pm) Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Anoeta Stadium (San Sebastián) Tickets

How to buy Sevilla tickets

You can buy official Sevilla match tickets online through the club's primary ticketing system. They generally go on sale approximately 7-10 days before matchday once La Liga officially confirms the specific date and broadcast time for the match.

Tickets are completely digital for the 2026/27 season and are delivered to your email or the club app as a scannable QR code.

Sevilla release tickets in a tiered format:

Phase 1: Club Member Priority: Abonados (season ticket holders) and Socios (members, including non-season ticket holder Socio Rojo members) get a priority window to purchase additional seats or claim released allocations.

Phase 2: General Public Sale: If there is remaining capacity after the members' sales windows, tickets go on general sale roughly 5-7 days before the match.

In addition, fans can purchase Sevilla match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Sevilla tickets?

Official tickets for standard La Liga matches at Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium generally range from €30-€90 for basic general admission, and up to €150-€250+ for premium main grandstand seating, depending heavily on the opponent.

Sevilla prices matches based on the tier of the opposing team:

Category A : High-profile matches like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, and European/Derby fixtures. Prices spike significantly or require club membership priority.

Category B : Mid-table La Liga opposition. Standard pricing applies.

Category C : Lower-profile or midweek fixtures, offering the cheapest entry point for general fans.

The Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium layout is split into distinct tiers and functional zones:

Gol Norte / Gol Sur (Behind the Goals - Category 2 / Short Sides) : Lower-cost seats, usually €30-€60 for standard games. Note that the fervent ultra/supporter group (Biris Norte) occupies a section of the North Stand.

Fondo / Lateral (Upper Tiers - Long Sides) : Mid-range seating offering broader tactical views of the pitch, generally €50-€90.

Preferencia (Main Grandstand - Lower/Central Tiers) : Premium seating along the main side with the best cover and views, ranging from €90 to €250+ for high-demand matches.

VIP & Hospitality Packages : Ranging from €150-€500+, offering padded executive seats, lounge access, and catering.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium

The Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, affectionately nicknamed 'La Bombonera de Nervión', is the legendary home of Sevilla and stands as one of the most intimidating and passionate football fortresses in Europe.

Located in the lively Nervión neighborhood of Seville, the stadium currently accommodates 42,714 spectators, though it is set to be transformed into a state-of-the-art 55,000-seat venue.

Despite being a club stadium, the Sánchez-Pizjuán has played host to some of the most memorable and dramatic fixtures in international football history:

The World Cup Thriller : The stadium hosted the legendary 1982 World Cup semi-final between West Germany and France. Ending in a dramatic 3-3 draw, it became the first match in the history of the tournament to be decided by a penalty shootout.

The European Cup Final : In a massive upset, Romanian underdogs Steaua București defeated Barcelona on penalties, to lift the 1986 European Cup after a 0-0 stalemate.

The Europa League Final : Spot-kicks were also needed when the famous Andalusian venue hosted the 2022 final, where Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Rangers.

The Ultimate National Lucky Charm: The Spanish National Team treats the Sánchez-Pizjuán as an impenetrable fortress. The national side haven't lost a single one of the 25 games played there, securing 20 wins and 5 draws.

List of Sevilla records and statistics

Based in Seville, Sevilla FC has spent over 70 seasons in La Liga and stands as the most successful team in the region of Andalusia.

Honours and Trophy highlights

La Liga (Primera División): 1 title (1946)

Copa del Rey: 5 titles (1935, 1939, 1948, 2007, 2010)

UEFA Cup / Europa League: 7 titles (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020, 2023)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Jesús Navas (706), Manolo Jiménez (379)

Most Goals: Juan Arza (187), Juan Araujo (144)

The Unai Emery Hat-Trick (2014–2016)

Becoming the first and only team to win three consecutive UEFA Europa League titles, defeating Benfica, Dnipro, and Liverpool.



