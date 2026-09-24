How to buy FC Schalke 04 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Bundesliga news and more

After three years in the 2.Bundesliga wilderness, FC Schalke 04 are back in the top flight. Attendances at the Veltins-Arena have averaged 60,000+ in each of the past four seasons and the venue is guaranteed to be bursting at the seams over the coming months. You can join the fervent masses by booking Schalke 04 match tickets today.

When 'Die Königsblauen' (The Royal Blues) were last promoted to the Bundesliga in the 2021/22 season, they went straight back down, so they'll be desperate to avoid the relegation trapdoor this time around. So, in addition to keeping the stars that helped them climb to the top of the 2.Bundesliga ladder last season, they've added new talent to the squad, in the shape of Robin Gosens, Junior Dina Ebimbe, Maximilian Wöber and Satoshi Tanaka.

Despite a sluggish start to the new league campaign, losing 3-0 away to Augsburg, Schalke 04 responded well, holding Bayern Munich to a 0-0 draw in Gelsenkirchen and then recording their first win (a 3-1 success over Union Berlin on the road).

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at FC Schalke 04 matches this season, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Schalke 04 fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Sun, Oct 11 (5.30pm) Bundesliga: SC Freiburg vs Schalke 04 Europa-Park-Stadion (Freiburg) Tickets Sat, Oct 17 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 Veltins-Arena (Gelsenkirchen) Tickets Sat, Oct 24 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: FC Köln vs Schalke 04 RheinEnergieSTADION (Cologne) Tickets Wed, Oct 28 (6pm) DFB-Pokal: SG Dynamo Dresden vs Schalke 04 Rudolf Harbig Stadion (Dresden) Tickets Sat, Oct 31 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig Veltins-Arena (Gelsenkirchen) Tickets Sun, Nov 8 (7.30pm) Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04 PreZero Arena (Sinsheim) Tickets Sat, Nov 21 (6.30pm) Bundesliga: Schalke 04 vs VfB Stuttgart Veltins-Arena (Gelsenkirchen) Tickets Sat, Nov 28 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: Paderborn vs Schalke 04 Home Deluxe Arena (Paderborn) Tickets Sat, Dec 05 (TBA) Bundesliga: Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Veltins-Arena (Gelsenkirchen) Tickets

How to buy Schalke 04 tickets

Official tickets for FC Schalke 04 matches, must be purchased directly through the 'S04 Ticketshop'. The portal is fully accessible in English via 'S04 Ticketshop English'.

You will need to create a free online account to browse available fixtures and secure seats. Tickets are personalized with your name, meaning your ID may be checked at the Veltins-Arena gates upon entry.

If standard allocations sell out, you can access the 'S04 Ticketbörse', which is Schalke's official secondary marketplace built directly into their main ticketing portal. Here, season ticket holders securely list individual match tickets they cannot use at standard face value.

Schalke 04 operates a priority system where official club members get the first right of refusal to buy up to four tickets per match. Because Schalke has one of the largest fan bases in Germany, matches frequently sell out during this exclusive member phase, meaning standard tickets rarely make it to a public general sale.

In addition, fans can purchase FC Köln match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Schalke 04 tickets?

Official FC Schalke 04 tickets at the Veltins-Arena typically range from €15-€20 for standing areas and €26-€62 for standard seating categories, with slight adjustments for high-profile matches like local derbies.

Schalke 04 structures face-value pricing across different tiers and areas in the Veltins-Arena as follows:

Standing (Stehplatz) : Fan blocks and traditional standing areas (e.g., the famous Nordkurve) - Price range: €15-€20.

Seating Categories 1-4 : Standard tiered seating across the upper and lower rings - Price range: €26-€62.

Category 0 (Premium Seats) : Lower tier sections on the main stand and back straight (e.g., Blocks P, Q, D1, D2, C1, C2) - Higher-tier pricing

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Veltins-Arena

The Veltins-Arena (originally known as the Arena AufSchalke) is a world-renowned multi-purpose stadium located in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Renowned as one of the most technologically advanced and innovative stadiums ever built, it serves as the passionate home ground of Bundesliga outfit, FC Schalke 04.

The stadium has a league capacity of 62,271 (including standing areas) and an international capacity of 54,740 (all-seated).

In the late 1990s, Schalke’s old home, the Parkstadion, was severely showing its age. Following the club's historic 1997 UEFA Cup victory and in anticipation of its upcoming centenary, plans for a futuristic stadium were accelerated.

Construction of the current stadium began in late 1998. When it opened in 2001, it made history as the first stadium in Germany to be completely privately financed without government subsidies.

Memorable moments at Veltins-Arena

The Opening Match (2001) : The stadium opened with a friendly tournament between Schalke, Borussia Dortmund, and FC Nürnberg. The first goal in the stadium wasn't actually scored by a footballer, but by pop star Lionel Richie, who performed at the opening ceremony and kicked a ball into the net!

2004 UEFA Champions League Final : José Mourinho’s FC Porto famously defeated AS Monaco 3-0 to lift the trophy.

UEFA Euro 2024 : The arena hosted a handful of tournament fixtures, as it also did during the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

The Ice Hockey World Attendance Record: The opening match of the 2010 IIHF World Championship was held at the Veltins-Arena. An astonishing 77,803 fans packed the stadium to watch Germany play the USA on a custom-laid ice rink, setting a world record at the time.

Schalke 04 records and statistics

FC Schalke 04 (Fußballclub Gelsenkirchen-Schalke 04 e.V.), founded in 1904, is one of Germany’s most storied and passionately supported football clubs.

Hailing from the industrial coal-mining city of Gelsenkirchen, the club has a rich legacy highlighted by local dominance in the 1930s and 1940s, international glory in the 1990s, and a massive modern fanbase.

Club honours and trophy highlights

German Champions (pre-Bundesliga) : 7 Titles (1934, 1935, 1937, 1939, 1940, 1942, 1958)

DFB-Pokal : 5 Titles (1937, 1972, 2001, 2002, 2011)

DFL-Supercup : 1 Title (2011)

UEFA Cup / Europa League : 1 Title (1997)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Klaus Fichtel (556), Norbert Nigbur (455)

Most Goals: Klaus Fischer (226), Bernhard Klodt (142)

The First German Double

In 1937, Schalke 04 became the first club in German football history to win the domestic Double (German Championship and DFB-Pokal in the same calendar year).

The Walk of Coal

Schalke 04's Veltins-Arena, features a home player tunnel explicitly designed to look and feel like a subterranean coal mine. This acts as a tribute to Die Knappen (The Miners) who originally formed and funded the club's early years.

Global Membership Giants

Despite experiencing dramatic, turbulent relegations and financial crises, Schalke 04 boasts roughly 210,000 official club members. This places them as the third-largest club in Germany and comfortably within the top six largest sports club memberships in the entire world.



