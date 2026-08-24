How to get Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Villarreal take on Deportivo de A Coruna on the Saturday, September 5, 2026 at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal.

Both clubs carry forward a historic rivalry that dates back to Atlético's founding in 1903 by Basque students living in Madrid. The match serves as a crucial early-season test as both sides vie for positioning near the top of the league standings.

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When is Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga kick-off?

Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna takes place at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal. Official kick-off time details are available via your local listings.

LaLiga - Game Week 4 Sep 5, 2026 - 15:00 Estadio de la Ceramica

How to buy Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Villarreal CF vs. Deportivo de A Coruña LaLiga match at the Estadio de la Cerámica, you can buy directly through official club channels or secondary ticket marketplaces.

Official Villarreal CF Ticket Portal Visit the official Villarreal CF ticketing section online or purchase in person at the Estadio de la Cerámica box office (Taquillas) or official club stores in Vila-real.

General public tickets are made available online a few weeks prior to matchday, subject to stadium capacity. Secondary Market & Ticket Platforms If primary tickets sell out through the club's official channels, secondary marketplaces list resale options.

You can compare available seating inventory on aggregators or purchase directly via secondary platforms such as StubHub . Matchday & Digital Entry Provide full identity details for each attendee during checkout to meet Spanish sports event regulations.

Mobile tickets (E-tickets / QR codes) are delivered via email prior to kickoff and must be scanned from your smartphone at the stadium entry gates.

How much do Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Villarreal CF vs. Deportivo de A Coruña match at the Estadio de la Cerámica vary based on seating location, purchase channel, and demand.

Official Club Box Office: When bought directly through Villareal CF, face-value general public tickets typically range between £25 and £70 (€30 – €80).

Secondary Marketplaces: Aggregators list resale inventory starting around £50 , while platforms like StubHub feature seats ranging from £70 to £168+ for central viewing areas.

Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna Form

Villarreal's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and one defeat in competitive and friendly action, with one additional friendly win. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Racing Santander in LaLiga on August 16. Prior to that, they beat Galatasaray 2-1 in a friendly and defeated Levante 1-0. A 3-1 loss to Lens was the low point of their pre-season, though a 3-1 win over PSV Eindhoven offered encouragement. Across those five matches, Villarreal scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Deportivo de A Coruna's last five matches returned one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Elche in LaLiga on August 17. They beat Genoa 1-0 in a friendly on August 8 and drew 1-1 with Fiorentina two days earlier. A 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid and a 2-2 draw with St. Pauli complete the sequence. Deportivo scored five goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on May 12, 2018, when Deportivo hosted Villarreal and lost 4-2. Across the last five recorded encounters, Villarreal hold two wins to Deportivo's one, with two draws. The sides also drew 1-1 in January 2018 and played out two goalless draws across the 2016-17 season.

Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Villarreal are placed sixth and Deportivo de A Coruna are seventh.