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Champions League
team-logoReal Betis
Estadio Benito Villamarin
team-logoFC Porto
Book Real Betis vs FC Porto Tickets
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How to get Real Betis vs FC Porto tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Real Betis
FC Porto
Champions League

Real Betis take on FC Porto in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Real Betis take on FC Porto on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville.

Real Betis enters the match following a strong 3–2 opening-round victory over Lille. FC Porto is eager to bounce back after suffering a 2–0 defeat against Manchester City in their opening fixture.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Betis vs FC Porto, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Real Betis vs FC Porto Champions League kick-off?

Real Betis vs FC Porto takes place at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Estadio Benito Villamarin

How to buy Real Betis vs FC Porto Champions League tickets?

To secure tickets for the Real Betis vs FC Porto Champions League match at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville, you have a few options depending on priority sales and seat availability:

  • Official Real Betis Ticketing Portal: The primary and safest way to buy general home-section tickets is directly through the official Real Betis online ticket shop. Priority access is given to club members (socios) first, but any remaining standard tickets open to the general public roughly 1 to 3 weeks before matchday.
  • Stadium Ticket Office (Taquilla): You can purchase physical tickets directly from the ticket windows at the stadium in Seville. The ticket office typically operates Monday through Friday during standard business hours and on matchday leading up to kick-off if seats remain.
  • Away Supporters Sector (FC Porto Fans): If you wish to sit in the dedicated away section, tickets are distributed directly by FC Porto to their club members and season ticket holders via FC Porto's official portal.
  • Secondary Marketplaces & Authorized Partners: If official public tickets sell out quickly, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub offer secondary ticket sales.
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How much do Real Betis vs FC Porto Champions League tickets cost?

Official and secondary marketplace ticket prices for the Real Betis vs FC Porto Champions League fixture vary significantly depending on the seating category and sale phase:

  • Standard Public Face Value: €50 to €120 for basic seats in the shortside upper sections (Gol Norte and Gol Sur) or upper Preferencia when released to the general public.
  • Premium & Longside Face Value: €120 to €220 for central sideline seating along Fondo or Lower Preferencia.
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: €350 to €650+ for premium seats paired with stadium lounge access and complimentary food and beverages.

Secondary Resale Market

For fans looking to buy tickets on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, prices depends on the seating category and demand as matchday approaches.

  • Resale Starting Prices: €115 to €130 for entry-level secondary marketplace tickets in shortside categories.
  • Resale Average Prices: €200 to €350 for standard longside or middle-tier seating as matchday draws closer.
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Real Betis vs FC Porto Champions League: Everything you need to know

Real Betis vs FC Porto Form

Real Betis have won four of their last five competitive matches, with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win at Villarreal in LaLiga, and they also beat Real Madrid 1-0 and defeated Lille 3-2 in the Champions League during the same run. Their only loss came against Levante, a 5-2 defeat. Betis scored nine goals and conceded seven across the five fixtures.

FC Porto have won four of their last five competitive matches, with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 4-1 win over Casa Pia AC in Liga Portugal, and they also beat Academico Viseu 3-0 and Arouca 2-0 in domestic competition. Their only loss in the run was the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League. Porto scored ten goals and conceded three across the five matches.

BET

BET - Form

RMA
W1-0
LIL
W2-3
VIL
W1-2
GET
W1-0
COR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
POR

POR - Form

VIS
W0-3
MOR
W2-1
MCI
L0-2
CAP
W1-4
BEN
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Real Betis vs FC Porto: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these sides in the available data is a 1-1 draw in a Club Friendly on July 19, 2019, when FC Porto hosted Real Betis. No further competitive head-to-head fixtures are available in the dataset.

Head to Head

Real BetisDrawFC Porto
0
0
1
Club Friendlies
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
1
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
FT
1Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored1/1
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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