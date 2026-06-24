Today's game between South Africa and Republic of Korea will kick-off at Jun 24, 2026, 9:00 p.m..

The TV channel and live stream options for South Africa vs South Korea are listed below. In Canada, the match is available to watch live on TSN1 and TSN+, with French-language coverage on RDS and the RDS Apps. Watch live on TSN+ or stream via the RDS Apps using the links provided.

South Africa face the Republic of Korea in a Group A decider at Monterrey Stadium on June 24, 2026, with a place in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the line for both nations.

For Bafana Bafana, the equation could not be more straightforward. Win, and they advance to the knockout stage. Anything less, and their World Cup campaign ends. Hugo Broos's side showed character on matchday two, with a late Teboho Mokoena penalty salvaging a 1-1 draw against Czechia after a bruising 2-0 opening defeat to Mexico.

Mokoena's match-saving moment came at a cost, though. The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder picked up a booking that triggered a suspension, ruling him out here. He is the heartbeat of this team, and his absence leaves a real void in South Africa's midfield.

South Korea arrive in a stronger position but cannot treat this as a formality. Hong Myung-bo's side fell 1-0 to Mexico in Guadalajara on matchday two, meaning a draw is enough to guarantee their passage through. A defeat, though, would leave them dependent on results elsewhere.

The Taeguk Warriors carry genuine quality across the pitch. Son Heung-min leads the attack, Kim Min-jae anchors the defence, and Lee Kang-in provides the creative spark from midfield. This is a squad built around European-based talent with the experience to handle a high-pressure atmosphere.

Both teams have clear motivation, and the stakes ensure neither side will settle for a cautious approach. A South Africa win would rank among the stories of the group stage.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch South Africa vs South Korea live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch South Africa vs Republic of Korea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Hugo Broos names a projected XI of Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Maphosa Modiba; Sphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha; Thapelo Maseko, Iqraam Rayners, Oswin Appollis. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for South Africa, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Myung-Bo Hong's projected XI for South Korea reads: Seung-Gyu Kim; Han-Beom Lee, Min-Jae Kim, Gi-Hyuk Lee, Moon-Hwan Kim; In-Beom Hwang, Seung-Ho Paik, Jae-Sung Lee, Young-Woo Seol; Kang-In Lee, Heung-Min Son. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Taeguk Warriors.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

South Africa have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Czechia on June 18, secured by a late penalty. Prior to that, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their World Cup opener on June 11. Their sole win in this five-match run came against Jamaica on June 6, a 1-0 victory in a friendly. South Africa scored two goals and conceded three across these five outings.

South Korea arrive with three wins from their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Mexico on June 19. Before that, they beat Czechia 2-1 on June 12 and thrashed Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 on May 31. Their two defeats in this period came in March friendlies against Austria and Ivory Coast. The Taeguk Warriors scored eight goals and conceded six across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between South Africa and South Korea is available in the current dataset. This section will be updated with historical meeting information when it becomes available.

Standings

In Group A, South Korea sit second heading into the final round of fixtures, while South Africa are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch South Africa vs Republic of Korea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: