Where to watch South Korea today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

South Korea boast the most successful men's national soccer team in the entire Asian continent.

An ever-present in the FIFA World Cup, South Korea caught the imagination of the soccer world when they reached the tournament's semi-final on home soil in 2002. With their unique blend of technical skill and unyielding work ethic, they have produced a number of stars including Park Ji-Sung and Son Heung-Min.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch their next live soccer game.

Upcoming South Korea TV schedule

Where to watch South Korea for free

Many international soccer games are shown here in the United States on channels that you can find available on streaming services that offer new customers free trials.

Fubo and DirecTV both offer five day free trials and offer access channels including ESPN, FOX Sports, ViX, CBS Sports Network and Fubo Sports Network that regularly show live soccer.

Where to watch South Korea with Korean commentary

Commentary on US streaming services is usually limited to English and Spanish language.

Korean streaming platform Coupang Play will often broadcast South Korean national team soccer games with Korean commentary, but access to them is restricted by location.

Where to watch South Korea worldwide

South Korea's soccer team has many fans all over the world. You can generally find them live on the channels listed in the table below.

Country / Region Broadcaster Korea Republic TVING, Coupang Play, TVN China ZhiBo8 Malaysia Astro Go Indonesia Vision+ International UEFA.tv

If you are currently travelling outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next South Korea soccer game live, you can do so by accessing your preferred streaming service using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports