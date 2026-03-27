Where to watch and live stream Asian AFC World Cup qualifier soccer games

The AFC World Cup Qualifiers are Asian soccer's ticket to the World Cup. Giants like South Korea, Japan and Australia often dominate these stages, but can others emerge?

The recent rise of Middle Eastern nations such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait has changed the pecking order. Upsets are becoming increasingly common, with fans being treated to thrilling soccer.

This tournament presents an opportunity for the fans in the US to experience the best of Asian soccer. Let GOAL guide you on how to watch the next AFC World Cup Qualifier live.

Upcoming Asian AFC World Cup Qualifier TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch South Korea today? Live soccer streams and TV c

Where to watch the Asian AFC World Cup Qualifiers for free

Multiple AFC World Cup Qualifier matches are available on national channels like ABC, NBC, FOX and ESPN. beIN Sports also airs multiple games of the tournament. A majority of these channels are available on our favorite streaming service, Fubo. With their five-day free trial, you can watch the next match for free.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Where to watch the Asian AFC World Cup Qualifiers worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch the AFC World Cup Qualifiers soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

Country / Region Broadcaster South Korea TVING, Coupang Play, TVN Japan DAZN Japan MENA beIN Sports Connect Oceania Disney+ LATAM Disney+

Where to watch the Asian AFC World Cup Qualifiers with regional commentary

Where to watch the Asian AFC World Cup Qualifiers with Spanish commentary

Commentary on US streaming services is usually limited to English and Spanish. However, you can find select games with Arabic commentary on beIN Sports. Also, by connecting to a premium VPN service, you can access regional networks that offer AFC World Cup Qualifier soccer with regional commentary.You can find AFC World Cup Qualifier soccer with Spanish commentary on multiple Spanish vertical channels of national channels that are available on Fubo.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo