Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
South Korea v Kuwait - FIFA World Cup Asian 3rd Qualifier Group BGetty Images Sport
Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch and live stream Asian AFC World Cup qualifier soccer games

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup Qualification AFC
South Korea
Japan
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
China
H. Son

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every AFC World Cup Qualifier game broadcast live online and on US TV

The AFC World Cup Qualifiers are Asian soccer's ticket to the World Cup. Giants like South Korea, Japan and Australia often dominate these stages, but can others emerge?

The recent rise of Middle Eastern nations such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait has changed the pecking order. Upsets are becoming increasingly common, with fans being treated to thrilling soccer.

This tournament presents an opportunity for the fans in the US to experience the best of Asian soccer. Let GOAL guide you on how to watch the next AFC World Cup Qualifier live.

Upcoming Asian AFC World Cup Qualifier TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch South Korea today? Live soccer streams and TV c

Where to watch the Asian AFC World Cup Qualifiers for free

Multiple AFC World Cup Qualifier matches are available on national channels like ABC, NBC, FOX and ESPN. beIN Sports also airs multiple games of the tournament. A majority of these channels are available on our favorite streaming service, Fubo. With their five-day free trial, you can watch the next match for free. 

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Watch the AFC World Cup Qualifier soccer on Fubo
Find the best deals

Where to watch the Asian AFC World Cup Qualifiers worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch the AFC World Cup Qualifiers soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
South KoreaTVING, Coupang Play, TVN
JapanDAZN Japan
MENAbeIN Sports Connect
OceaniaDisney+
LATAMDisney+

Where to watch the Asian AFC World Cup Qualifiers with regional commentary

Commentary on US streaming services is usually limited to English and Spanish. However, you can find select games with Arabic commentary on beIN Sports. Also, by connecting to a premium VPN service, you can access regional networks that offer AFC World Cup Qualifier soccer with regional commentary.
Stream the AFC World Cup Qualifiers in Arabic on beIN
Start a free trial now
READ MOREThe best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025
Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN
Sign up

Where to watch the Asian AFC World Cup Qualifiers with Spanish commentary

You can find AFC World Cup Qualifier soccer with Spanish commentary on multiple Spanish vertical channels of national channels that are available on Fubo.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Watch the AFC World Cup Qualifiers soccer on Fubo
Find the best deals
Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting