Pranav Venkatesh

European Football Writer

I saw Steven Gerrard kick the ball once and have been in love ever since. Born in a cricket-crazy country, I eventually found my way towards football. I started writing about football during my undergrad. Trained to become a Software Engineer, I tried my hand at everything. When I discovered my true calling, I took a huge leap — and here I am. I write football previews and love discussing the game 24/7.

My football story:

I can still remember the moment my dad and I sat together to watch England's games during the 2010 World Cup. I used to surf through channels to find a Premier League game and treasured the newspaper clippings I found of Gerrard and Liverpool. My love for the club brought me to Liverpool to catch a game in Jürgen Klopp's final season. The moment I entered the Kop, I got literal goosebumps. That love for the game took me to Qatar for the World Cup, Milan for a Serie A match, and Leipzig for a Bundesliga game. I'm looking to add more pages to my football pilgrimage scrapbook.

Favourite footballing memory:

We were lucky enough to receive tickets for the Black Tie Dinner event from Liverpool Football Club. So, from my city of Hyderabad, a trio of friends attended the event as representatives of OLSC Hyderabad at Anfield. I grew up adoring that place, and the moment I actually stepped inside, I had a tear in my eyes. We interacted with Sami Hyypiä and Emile Heskey before dancing the night away. The next day, we were fortunate to watch Klopp's Liverpool score for fun against Tottenham and share Klopp's iconic fist bumps with the Kop. It remains one of the best days of my life.

My All-Time XI: From the time I started watching, of course...Alisson; Trent, Piqué, Van Dijk, Marcelo; Gerrard, Iniesta, Modric; Salah, Messi, Ronaldo

My favourite stories