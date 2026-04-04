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Qualifying for the AFC Champions League is not a prerequisite... Al-Ittihad Jeddah to decide Consesao’s future

Al Ittihad vs Al Hazem
Al Ittihad
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League
AFC Champions League Elite
S. Conceicao
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Is the Portuguese manager leaving Al-Amid?

Media reports have revealed what is going on within the management of Al-Ittihad Jeddah regarding the future of the team’s Portuguese manager, Sérgio Conceição, who has been linked with a departure in the near future.

Conceição has faced fierce criticism recently, with persistent calls for his departure, particularly following the team’s exit from the semi-finals of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, after losing to Al-Khulood on penalties.

Media personality Hattan Al-Najjar said on the programme “Nadina”: “Conceição’s future has been decided within Al-Ittihad; the Portuguese manager will not continue beyond the end of the current season.”

Read also... Another Moroccan shock stuns Al-Ittihad... What’s the story?

Read also... Saudi journalist: Diaby does not respect Al-Ittihad... and must be sacked immediately

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF

He added: “Conselho will not continue even if he wins the AFC Champions League, as the management has made its final decision on this matter.”

He continued: “The latest statement issued by the club’s management was merely to calm the situation, and Conceição will leave at the end of the current season.”

He concluded: “The manager has reached an impasse with the board, and his relationship with the players in the dressing room is poor.”

It is worth noting that Al-Ittihad secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Al-Hazm on Friday in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

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