Today's game between Tunisia and Japan will kick-off at Jun 21, 2026, 12:00 a.m..

In Canada, this World Cup group stage match is available to watch live on TSN1 and TSN+, with French-language coverage on RDS and the RDS Apps. Full details on how to access each service are listed below.

Tunisia and Japan meet in a Group F clash that carries serious knockout implications for both sides. The match takes place at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico, on Saturday, June 20, with kick-off scheduled for 10pm CST.

Tunisia arrive at this fixture under new management and in desperate need of a result. Hervé Renard took charge after Sabri Lamouchi was sacked following a 5-1 defeat to Sweden in the group opener — a result that leaves the Eagles of Carthage with little margin for error.

Japan, by contrast, come into this game with momentum. The Samurai Blue drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opening match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and Daichi Kamada's late equaliser capped a composed performance against one of Europe's strongest sides.

Hajime Moriyasu's side have been in impressive form during the buildup to this tournament, winning three of their last four matches before the Netherlands draw. Their pre-tournament results against England and Scotland underlined a team that has grown considerably in confidence on the international stage.

For Tunisia, the numbers heading into this game make for difficult reading. Three straight defeats across competitive and friendly football, conceding 11 goals in the process, paint a picture of a side that has struggled to find its defensive shape. Renard will need a rapid response from his squad.

With a place in the Round of 32 likely on offer for the winner, both coaches will send their sides out to take three points. TV channel and live stream details for this World Cup fixture are listed below.

How to watch Tunisia vs Japan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Hervé Renard names a projected XI for Tunisia that includes Abdelmouhib Chamakh in goal, with a back four of Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Yan Valery, and Omar Rekik. Elias Achouri, Ellyes Skhiri, and Rani Khedira form the midfield, with Ismael Gharbi and Hannibal Mejbri supporting Firas Chaouat in attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side at this stage.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu is set to field Zion Suzuki in goal, with Shogo Taniguchi, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, and Hiroki Ito in defence alongside Yukinari Sugawara. Kaishu Sano and Daichi Kamada occupy central midfield, with Ritsu Doan, Daizen Maeda, and Keito Nakamura supporting striker Ayase Ueda. Japan also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 8 T. Kubo

Form

Tunisia head into this match having lost their last three games, with their only positive result across the past five being a 1-0 friendly win over Haiti in March. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their World Cup opener on June 15, and a 5-0 loss to Belgium in a pre-tournament friendly on June 6 highlighted similar defensive vulnerabilities. Across their last five matches, Tunisia have scored two goals and conceded 11.

Japan's recent form tells a contrasting story. Moriyasu's side are unbeaten in their last four matches, with three wins and one draw. After beating England 1-0 and Scotland 1-0 in back-to-back friendlies in March, they followed up with a 1-0 win over Iceland before drawing 2-2 with the Netherlands in their World Cup opener on June 14. Japan have scored seven goals and conceded three across their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-0 win for Japan in a friendly on October 17, 2023. Japan have won three of the four recorded encounters, with Tunisia's only victory coming in a 3-0 friendly win in June 2022. Their sole World Cup meeting came in 2002, when Japan won 2-0 with Tunisia as the home side.

Standings

In Group F, Tunisia currently sit fourth after matchday one, while Japan are second following their opening draw with the Netherlands.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tunisia vs Japan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: