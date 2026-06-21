Today's game between Spain and Saudi Arabia will kick-off at Jun 21, 2026, 12:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Spain vs Saudi Arabia are listed below. Canadian viewers have several ways to follow the match, spanning both broadcast television and digital platforms.

Spain face Saudi Arabia at Atlanta Stadium in Group H of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides carrying the weight of their opening-match results into a fixture that could go a long way to shaping the group's final standings.

Luis de la Fuente's side were held to a goalless draw by Cape Verde in their tournament opener, a result that prompted fierce debate about Spain's approach and, in particular, the role of Rodri. De la Fuente has since moved to silence the critics, insisting the Manchester City midfielder remains the best player in the world and dismissing the scrutiny as insulting.

Lamine Yamal returned from a two-month injury absence off the bench in that Cape Verde draw, providing a jolt of attacking energy when Spain needed it most. The Barcelona teenager has since sent a defiant message to supporters, urging them to have no doubt about what this squad is capable of.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, earned a creditable point against Uruguay on matchday one, drawing 1-1 in a result that keeps Georgios Donis's side very much in contention. The Green Falcons showed resilience against a South American side with genuine tournament pedigree.

The Saudis come into this match having mixed quality with inconsistency in their pre-tournament preparation, but their World Cup opener demonstrated they are capable of competing at this level. A point against Spain would be a significant achievement; three would be a remarkable one.

For Spain, anything less than a win will crank up the pressure heading into their final group game. De la Fuente knows his side need to find their rhythm, and Atlanta represents the moment to do it.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has not confirmed his projected XI for the match, and no injuries or suspensions have been officially declared in the squad ahead of kick-off. Further updates are expected to be added closer to the game.

Saudi Arabia coach Georgios Donis is similarly yet to confirm his starting lineup, with no injury or suspension concerns currently listed for the Green Falcons. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 25 V. Munoz Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Spain arrive at this fixture having won one, drawn three, and lost none of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their World Cup opener on June 15, a result that followed a 1-3 win over Peru in a friendly on June 9. La Roja also drew 1-1 with Iraq and 0-0 with Egypt in earlier friendlies, with their best recent performance a commanding 3-0 victory over Serbia in March. Across those five matches, Spain scored five goals and conceded one.

Saudi Arabia's last five games produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. They drew 1-1 with Uruguay in their World Cup opener on June 15, then drew 0-0 with Senegal in a pre-tournament friendly. Their sole win came against Puerto Rico, a 3-0 victory on June 5. The Green Falcons lost to both Ecuador and Serbia in their final two warm-up matches before the tournament, conceding four goals across those defeats.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in a friendly on September 7, 2012, when Spain won 5-0. Before that, Spain edged Saudi Arabia 3-2 in another friendly in May 2010. The only competitive encounter in this dataset came at the 2006 World Cup on June 23, when Spain beat Saudi Arabia 1-0. Spain have won all three recorded meetings, scoring nine goals and conceding two.

Standings

In Group H, Saudi Arabia currently sit second and Spain third after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: