Today's game between Spain and Cabo Verde will kick-off at Jun 15, 2026, 12:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers can catch Spain vs Cabo Verde live on TSN1 or stream it through TSN+. French-language coverage is available via RDS and the RDS Apps. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Spain open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Cabo Verde at Atlanta Stadium, with Luis de la Fuente's side carrying the weight of expectation as one of the tournament's genuine contenders.

The reigning European champions arrive in Atlanta having navigated a mixed pre-tournament schedule, but the mood in the Spanish camp received a significant lift when Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams returned to full training ahead of the opener. The Barcelona teenager, who has since taken on a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador role, is set to be one of the most watched players at this World Cup.

For Cabo Verde, this match represents something far more than a group-stage fixture. The Blue Sharks are making their World Cup debut, becoming one of four first-time participants in this expanded 104-match tournament. Bubista's side will be determined to make history and show the world what African football's newest stage act can produce.

Coach Bubista has built a squad capable of causing problems on the counter. Cabo Verde arrived in the United States on the back of a strong run of friendly results and will not travel to Atlanta simply to make up the numbers.

Spain, meanwhile, sit third in Group H standings entering the tournament, while Cabo Verde occupy top spot — a reflection of the group's early dynamics before competitive football begins. The stakes are high for both sides, though for entirely different reasons.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Spain vs Cabo Verde, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Spain vs Cabo Verde with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has not confirmed a probable starting XI, and no injuries or suspensions have been officially reported ahead of the match. The most notable pre-match development concerns the fitness of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, both of whom returned to full training in the days before the opener after being listed as doubts. Updates to the squad will be added closer to kick-off if new information becomes available.

Cabo Verde coach Bubista has also not released a projected lineup, with no injuries or suspensions confirmed at this stage. Further team news is expected as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Spain head into the tournament with a W-D-D-W-D record across their last five matches, picking up two wins and three draws. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over Peru in a friendly on June 9, while earlier in the camp they drew 1-1 with Iraq. Spain scored seven goals across those five matches and conceded four, though back-to-back draws — including a goalless result against Egypt — pointed to some inconsistency in front of goal.

Cabo Verde arrive in strong form, going W-W-W-L-L across their last five. The Blue Sharks beat Bermuda 3-0 on June 6 and followed that with a 3-0 win over Serbia, recording back-to-back clean sheets heading into the tournament. They scored ten goals across the five matches and conceded eight, with defeats to Chile (4-2) and Egypt the only blemishes on an otherwise positive pre-tournament run.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Spain and Cabo Verde are recorded in the available data. This fixture on June 15 will be the first competitive encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group H, Cabo Verde currently occupy first place while Spain sit third, according to the latest standings data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Cabo Verde today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: