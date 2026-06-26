Today's game between Senegal and Iraq will kick-off at Jun 26, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Senegal vs Iraq are listed below. In Canada, the match is available on TSN1 and TSN+, with CTV and the CTV App providing free-to-air coverage. French-language viewers can follow the action on RDS and RDS Apps, while Crave also carries the match for subscribers.

Senegal and Iraq meet in their final Group I fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday, June 26, at BMO Field in Toronto. Both sides arrive having lost their opening two matches, turning this into a straight elimination contest with a place in the Round of 32 at stake.

The Lions of Teranga came close against Norway on Matchday 2, but a 3-2 defeat — sealed by an Erling Haaland brace after the break — left Pape Thiaw's side still without a point. Ismaila Sarr scored twice in that game and arrives as Senegal's most dangerous outlet.

Iraq's situation is more severe. Graham Arnold's side were beaten 3-0 by France in Philadelphia, a result that followed their 4-1 opening-day loss to Norway. The Lions of Mesopotamia have conceded seven goals across two appearances and must find a way to score if they are to stay alive.

France have already secured top spot with six points, and Norway sit second. Eight of the twelve third-placed teams will advance to the Round of 32, meaning a win here could still be enough for either side to progress — though goal difference will matter considerably.

For Senegal, three points would secure a third-place finish and keep their wild-card hopes alive. A draw leaves them on one point with a negative goal difference, making progression far from guaranteed. Iraq must win. A draw eliminates them entirely.

BMO Field, home to Toronto FC, will host more than 45,000 supporters following tournament-specific expansion work. With passionate fanbases from both nations expected in numbers, the atmosphere promises to be one of the most charged of the group stage.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Senegal vs Iraq, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Senegal vs Iraq with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Pape Thiaw names a projected XI for Senegal with Mory Diaw in goal, a back line of Moussa Niakhate, Krepin Diatta, Malick Diouf, and Kalidou Koulibaly, a midfield of Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, and Lamine Camara, and an attacking trio of Ismaila Sarr, Sadio Mane, and Nicolas Jackson. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Lions of Teranga.

Graham Arnold's projected XI for Iraq sees Ahmed Basil Fadhil start in goal, with a defence of Akam Hashem, Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, and Merchas Doski. Zidane Iqbal, Ali Jasim, and Marko Lawk Farji fill the midfield, with Amir Al-Ammari and Ayman Hussein in support of striker Ali Al Hamadi. Iraq also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Senegal arrive with one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Norway on June 23, in which Ismaila Sarr scored twice. Before that, they lost 3-1 to France on June 16. Their sole win in this run came against Gambia, 3-1, in a March friendly, and they drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia. Senegal have scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Iraq have also won just one of their last five, drawing one and losing three. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 defeat to France on June 22, following a 4-1 loss to Norway on June 16. Arnold's side drew 1-1 with Spain in a June friendly and beat Andorra 1-0 in May. They have scored four goals and conceded ten across this run, with their defensive record a clear concern heading into a must-win match.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Senegal and Iraq. Friday's fixture at BMO Field in Toronto represents the first recorded encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group I, Senegal currently sit third and Iraq fourth after two rounds of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Senegal vs Iraq today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: