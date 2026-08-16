Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 Aug 16, 2026 - 11:00

Today's game between Schalke 04 and Real Madrid will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 11:00 a.m..

Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Madrid travel to face Schalke 04 in a preseason friendly as Jose Mourinho's side continue their preparations ahead of the new La Liga campaign.

Mourinho has used the summer schedule to assess his squad, and the Portuguese manager has already signalled that the real competitive work is about to begin. His side beat Deportivo de A Coruña in their most recent outing, with the head coach making clear that standards will rise sharply from this point forward.

Schalke arrive into the fixture on the back of a mixed preseason. The German club suffered a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in their last friendly but had previously put together a run of four consecutive wins, including a 5-0 thrashing of Hessen Kassel.

For Real Madrid, the summer has carried plenty of off-field noise alongside the football. Kylian Mbappe arrives into the new season as one of the most dangerous forwards in world football, fresh from winning the Golden Boot at the 2026 World Cup, while Jude Bellingham continues to draw debate over where his best position lies. Eduardo Camavinga has also committed his future to the club after rejecting a move to Manchester United.

Vinicius Junior, too, is back in the fold after coming close to leaving for Arsenal before ultimately renewing with the club. Mourinho now has a squad of genuine quality at his disposal, and this fixture offers another opportunity to sharpen that group before the competitive season opens.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for either side ahead of this fixture. Confirmed injury and suspension updates for both Schalke 04 and Real Madrid will be added here closer to kick-off.

Form

Schalke 04 head into this match with a record of four wins and one defeat from their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss to Atalanta, but prior to that they had won four straight, including a 5-0 victory over Hessen Kassel and a 3-1 win against Fagiano Okayama FC. Across those five matches, Schalke scored 13 goals and conceded five.

Real Madrid have been in strong form, winning four of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Deportivo de A Coruña, and they also beat Ferencvaros 2-1 and Leganes 4-1 during the preseason run. Their only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina. Madrid have scored 12 goals across those five fixtures and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2015, when Real Madrid won 3-4 at the Veltins-Arena in the Champions League round of 16 second leg. Across the four recorded meetings, all of which came in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 Champions League campaigns, Real Madrid won three and Schalke won none, with one result going in Schalke's favour on home soil in the first leg of the 2015 tie. Real Madrid scored 16 goals across those four matches, with Schalke managing five.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: