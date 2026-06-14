Today's game between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will kick-off at Jun 15, 2026, 6:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay in your region are listed below.

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay meet in Miami for their opening Group H fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with kick-off scheduled for 6:00 PM ET on June 15 at Hard Rock Stadium.

For Saudi Arabia, this is a chance to build on the legacy of their famous 2022 upset. Georgios Donis's side qualified through a playoff route after finishing third in a tough Asian qualifying group, and they arrive in North America with plenty to prove against a seasoned South American opponent.

Uruguay, under the meticulous direction of Marcelo Bielsa, are a side built on structure and intensity. With Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani gone from the international scene, La Celeste now rely on the engine of Federico Valverde, the defensive intelligence of Ronald Araújo and José María Giménez, and the creativity of Rodrigo Bentancur and Manuel Ugarte.

Bielsa's system generated 147 high turnovers during South American qualifying — more than any other nation in the region — and his side will look to suffocate Saudi Arabia from the first whistle. Uruguay's path to the tournament was far from smooth, finishing fourth in CONMEBOL qualifying, but they have been increasingly difficult to beat in recent months.

Saudi Arabia's talisman Salem Al-Dawsari, the two-time Asian Player of the Year, remains the focal point of their attack. Lens right-back Saud Abdulhamid is the only member of the squad playing club football outside the country, while 22-year-old Musab Al-Juwayr is expected to be the creative force in midfield.

Both sides carry genuine motivation into this opener. Saudi Arabia know a positive result could reshape their tournament entirely, while Uruguay will be desperate to avoid a repeat of their group-stage exit in Qatar.

For everything you need to know about how and where to watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay live, read on.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Saudi Arabia are managed by Georgios Donis for this tournament. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the squad, and no probable starting lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Uruguay head into the match under Marcelo Bielsa, who has reshaped La Celeste into a high-tempo, tactically disciplined side. As with Saudi Arabia, no injury or suspension information is currently available, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Check back for the latest squad news ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 1 N. Alaqidi Injuries and Suspensions 4 R. Araujo

Form

Saudi Arabia arrive at this tournament with a mixed recent record, winning one and losing three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Senegal on June 9, following a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico on June 5. Before those results, they lost 2-1 to Ecuador and 2-1 to Serbia in friendlies, and suffered a 4-0 defeat to Egypt in March. Across five matches, Saudi Arabia scored four goals and conceded seven.

Uruguay's recent form is more stable. Bielsa's side have gone unbeaten in four of their last five matches, most recently drawing 0-0 with Algeria and 1-1 with England. Their only defeat in this run was a 5-1 loss to the United States in November 2025, which stands apart from the rest of their results. A goalless draw with Mexico and a 2-1 win over Uzbekistan complete the picture. Uruguay scored three goals and conceded six across those five games, though their defensive record has tightened considerably in recent outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia 1-0. Before that, the two nations drew 1-1 in a friendly in October 2014, with Saudi Arabia as the host. The only other recorded meeting ended in a 3-2 win for Saudi Arabia in a March 2002 friendly. Across three meetings, Uruguay have won once, Saudi Arabia once, and one match ended level.

Standings

In Group H, Saudi Arabia currently sit second, while Uruguay are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: