LaLiga - Game Week 9 Oct 18, 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Sevilla will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Real Madrid vs Sevilla is available to watch live via TSN+. Follow the link to stream the match directly through their platform.

Real Madrid host Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga, with Jose Mourinho's side looking to tighten their grip on the top four and push closer to the title-challenging positions.

Mourinho has had a characteristically eventful week. His sarcastic response to Vinicius Junior's four-match ban — which rules the Brazilian out of this fixture — set the tone for a camp that is navigating a significant absence heading into a match that demands attacking output.

Despite losing Vinicius, Real Madrid arrive in solid form. Four wins from their last five matches, including a 3-4 victory over Roma in the Champions League, underline a squad depth that Mourinho has assembled quietly but effectively. Jude Bellingham, who recently committed his future to the club until 2031, has been central to that momentum.

Sevilla arrive under Luis Garcia with mixed recent form, sitting one place below Real Madrid in the LaLiga table. A 3-3 draw at Levante in their last outing showed both resilience and defensive fragility, and Garcia will be without suspended forward Isaac Romero for this trip to the capital.

The visitors have won just once in their last five LaLiga matches, and their record at the Bernabeu in recent seasons offers little encouragement. Real Madrid have dominated this fixture, and Sevilla will need a disciplined, compact performance to change that narrative.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Jose Mourinho names a strong projected XI for Real Madrid, with Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Denzel Dumfries, Antonio Ruediger, Dean Huijsen, and Marc Cucurella. Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Yan Diomande, and Federico Valverde are set to operate in midfield, with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe leading the attack. Vinicius Junior is suspended, while Raul Asencio and Rodrygo remain sidelined through injury.

Sevilla head coach Luis Garcia is expected to line up with Odysseas Vlachodimos in goal, a back four of Kike Salas, Andres Castrin, Gabriel Suazo, and Juan Iglesias, and a midfield unit of Ruben Vargas, Felix Correia, Alfon Gonzalez, Youssouf Fofana, and Lucien Agoume. Robbie Ure leads the line. Isaac Romero serves a suspension, while Miguel Angel Sierra and Marcao are unavailable through injury.

Form

Real Madrid arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a 3-4 victory over Roma in the Champions League, and they followed a 1-0 LaLiga win over Villarreal with earlier victories against Elche and Rayo Vallecano. Their only defeat in that run came against Atletico Madrid. Across those five matches, Mourinho's side have scored 11 goals and conceded eight, reflecting an attack-minded approach that has occasionally left gaps at the back.

Sevilla's recent form is patchier. Luis Garcia's team have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 3-3 draw at Levante, while a 1-3 defeat to Barcelona remains their heaviest recent setback. Wins over Deportivo de A Coruna and Valencia provide some encouragement, but eight goals conceded in five matches points to defensive vulnerabilities that Real Madrid's forward line will look to exploit.

Head-to-Head Record

Real Madrid have been dominant in this fixture in recent years, winning four of the last five meetings in LaLiga. The most recent encounter came in May 2026, when Real Madrid claimed a 1-0 victory at Sevilla's ground. Before that, Real Madrid won 2-0 at the Bernabeu in December 2025 and 2-0 again at Sevilla in May 2025. Sevilla's solitary win in this five-match run came in February 2024 at the Bernabeu, where Real Madrid prevailed 1-0. The overall picture is one of clear Real Madrid superiority in this fixture across the past two seasons.

Standings

In the LaLiga table, Real Madrid currently sit fourth while Sevilla are fifth, meaning this is a direct contest between two sides separated by a single position and likely a handful of points at the top end of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: