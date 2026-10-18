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LaLiga
team-logoReal Madrid
Estadio Bernabeu
team-logoSevilla
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How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Real Madrid
Sevilla
LaLiga

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 9
Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Sevilla will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Real Madrid vs Sevilla is available to watch live via TSN+. Follow the link to stream the match directly through their platform.

TSN+

TSN+

Click here

Real Madrid host Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga, with Jose Mourinho's side looking to tighten their grip on the top four and push closer to the title-challenging positions.

Mourinho has had a characteristically eventful week. His sarcastic response to Vinicius Junior's four-match ban — which rules the Brazilian out of this fixture — set the tone for a camp that is navigating a significant absence heading into a match that demands attacking output.

Despite losing Vinicius, Real Madrid arrive in solid form. Four wins from their last five matches, including a 3-4 victory over Roma in the Champions League, underline a squad depth that Mourinho has assembled quietly but effectively. Jude Bellingham, who recently committed his future to the club until 2031, has been central to that momentum.

Sevilla arrive under Luis Garcia with mixed recent form, sitting one place below Real Madrid in the LaLiga table. A 3-3 draw at Levante in their last outing showed both resilience and defensive fragility, and Garcia will be without suspended forward Isaac Romero for this trip to the capital.

The visitors have won just once in their last five LaLiga matches, and their record at the Bernabeu in recent seasons offers little encouragement. Real Madrid have dominated this fixture, and Sevilla will need a disciplined, compact performance to change that narrative.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

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ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

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Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
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NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
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Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
page.match.formation.title
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
4-2-3-1
T. CourtoisT. CourtoisD. HuijsenD. HuijsenA. RuedigerA. RuedigerM. CucurellaM. CucurellaD. DumfriesD. DumfriesY. DiomandeY. DiomandeA. GulerA. GulerF. ValverdeF. ValverdeA. TchouameniA. TchouameniJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamK. MbappeK. MbappeO. VlachodimosO. VlachodimosK. SalasK. SalasA. CastrinA. CastrinG. SuazoG. SuazoJ. IglesiasJ. IglesiasR. VargasR. VargasF. CorreiaF. CorreiaA. GonzalezA. GonzalezY. FofanaY. FofanaL. AgoumeL. Agoumeteam-logoR. Ure
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
4-2-3-1
Real Madrid

Starting XI

Sevilla

Manager

  • J. Mourinho
  • L. Garcia

Jose Mourinho names a strong projected XI for Real Madrid, with Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Denzel Dumfries, Antonio Ruediger, Dean Huijsen, and Marc Cucurella. Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Yan Diomande, and Federico Valverde are set to operate in midfield, with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe leading the attack. Vinicius Junior is suspended, while Raul Asencio and Rodrygo remain sidelined through injury.

Sevilla head coach Luis Garcia is expected to line up with Odysseas Vlachodimos in goal, a back four of Kike Salas, Andres Castrin, Gabriel Suazo, and Juan Iglesias, and a midfield unit of Ruben Vargas, Felix Correia, Alfon Gonzalez, Youssouf Fofana, and Lucien Agoume. Robbie Ure leads the line. Isaac Romero serves a suspension, while Miguel Angel Sierra and Marcao are unavailable through injury.

Form

RMA

RMA - Form

RAY
W4-1
ELC
W2-3
ATM
L2-1
VIL
W1-0
ROM
W3-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SEV

SEV - Form

VAL
W1-0
COR
W0-1
BAR
L1-3
AVL
L1-3
LEV
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Real Madrid arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a 3-4 victory over Roma in the Champions League, and they followed a 1-0 LaLiga win over Villarreal with earlier victories against Elche and Rayo Vallecano. Their only defeat in that run came against Atletico Madrid. Across those five matches, Mourinho's side have scored 11 goals and conceded eight, reflecting an attack-minded approach that has occasionally left gaps at the back.

Sevilla's recent form is patchier. Luis Garcia's team have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 3-3 draw at Levante, while a 1-3 defeat to Barcelona remains their heaviest recent setback. Wins over Deportivo de A Coruna and Valencia provide some encouragement, but eight goals conceded in five matches points to defensive vulnerabilities that Real Madrid's forward line will look to exploit.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real MadridDrawSevilla
5
0
0
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
FT
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
4
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
FT
10Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

Real Madrid have been dominant in this fixture in recent years, winning four of the last five meetings in LaLiga. The most recent encounter came in May 2026, when Real Madrid claimed a 1-0 victory at Sevilla's ground. Before that, Real Madrid won 2-0 at the Bernabeu in December 2025 and 2-0 again at Sevilla in May 2025. Sevilla's solitary win in this five-match run came in February 2024 at the Bernabeu, where Real Madrid prevailed 1-0. The overall picture is one of clear Real Madrid superiority in this fixture across the past two seasons.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
9900399+3027
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
9711198+1122
W
W
W
W
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
96121614+219
L
W
D
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
8602198+1118
W
L
W
W
L
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
84221312+114
D
L
W
W
D
6
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
84131215-313
W
W
L
W
D
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
8323128+411
L
D
L
L
W
8
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
92521312+111
D
L
D
L
D
9
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
723276+19
D
D
D
W
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
9234131309
D
L
W
W
L
11
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
815286+28
D
W
D
D
D
12
EspanyolEspanyolESP
92251112-18
L
D
L
L
W
13
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
14
GetafeGetafeGET
8224410-68
L
W
L
D
D
15
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
82241323-108
D
L
L
W
L
16
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
8224818-108
L
D
L
L
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
81431216-47
D
D
L
L
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
91441117-67
D
D
W
L
D
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
9135615-96
D
D
L
W
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
8044413-94
D
L
L
D
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the LaLiga table, Real Madrid currently sit fourth while Sevilla are fifth, meaning this is a direct contest between two sides separated by a single position and likely a handful of points at the top end of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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