World Cup - Grp. B San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Qatar and Switzerland will kick-off at Jun 13, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Qatar vs Switzerland are listed below.

Qatar and Switzerland meet in Santa Clara, California on June 13 in their Group B opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It is the first competitive test for both sides after months of preparation, and the stakes could hardly be higher with two more group games to follow.

For Qatar, this tournament carries a weight beyond sport. The Maroons are competing on the grandest stage under Julen Lopetegui, the vastly experienced 59-year-old who has managed Real Madrid, Sevilla, West Ham, Wolves, Porto, and the Spanish national team. Akram Afif, the Al-Sadd playmaker, is the creative spark Qatar will rely on, while Almoez Ali — the national team's all-time leading scorer — brings a proven goal threat at the highest level.

Switzerland arrive as the more fancied side and with a settled squad under Murat Yakin. Granit Xhaka, who led Sunderland to Premier League safety and Europa League qualification this season, captains the side and remains its most influential figure. This will be his fourth World Cup, and at 33, it may be his last chance to leave a major mark on the tournament.

The Swiss defensive core of goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and centre-back Manuel Akanji brings top-level club experience from Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan respectively. Breel Embolo, whose travel to the United States was in doubt after a visa issue, has since been cleared to join the squad and is available for selection.

Qatar qualified for this tournament by topping their AFC qualifying group, while Switzerland cruised through UEFA Group B without needing a playoff. The two nations have contrasting expectations coming in, but a World Cup opener rarely goes strictly to form.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Qatar vs Switzerland, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Qatar vs Switzerland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Qatar are managed by Julen Lopetegui, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the Maroons. Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin has a fully available squad to choose from. Notably, striker Breel Embolo, whose participation was in doubt after he was initially denied a US visa, has been cleared to join the squad and is in contention. No probable line-ups have been confirmed by either side as yet. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Qatar head into this fixture in difficult form, recording one draw, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with El Salvador on June 6, and they also drew 1-1 with Syria in the FIFA Arab Cup in December. Their three losses include a 3-0 defeat to Tunisia and a 1-0 reverse against Ireland, and they have scored just two goals across these five games while conceding six.

Switzerland's recent form is more encouraging. They drew 1-1 with Australia on June 6 in their final warm-up, and their last five results show one win, three draws, and one defeat. The standout result is a 4-1 victory over Jordan on May 31, though they were beaten 4-3 by Germany in March in a high-scoring friendly. Switzerland have scored seven goals and conceded seven across their last five outings, suggesting an open approach to their pre-tournament preparation.





Head-to-Head Record

QAT Last match SUI 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Switzerland 0 - 1 Qatar 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The two sides have met just once in the available records, with Switzerland hosting Qatar in a friendly in November 2018. Qatar won that match 1-0. With only one previous meeting on record, there is little historical pattern to draw on ahead of this Group B clash.

Standings

In Group B, Qatar currently sit third and Switzerland fourth ahead of their opening match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Qatar vs Switzerland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: