UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 Oct 2, 2026 - 14:45 National Stadium, Warszawa

Today's game between Poland and Romania will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 2:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Poland vs Romania are listed below.

Poland host Romania at the National Stadium in Warsaw on October 2, 2026, in UEFA Nations League B Group 4. Jan Urban's side need a result badly, while Gheorghe Hagi's Romania arrive in the Polish capital under significant pressure of their own.

Poland have struggled for consistency in recent months. A 3-1 defeat to Sweden on September 28 leaves them third in the group, and Urban's side have now lost three of their last five matches. Their inability to convert draws into wins has compounded the problem.

Romania's situation is more urgent. Hagi's side have lost their opening two Nations League fixtures — 2-1 to Sweden and 2-4 to Bosnia and Herzegovina — and sit bottom of Group 4. A defeat in Warsaw would leave their promotion hopes in serious trouble.

The head-to-head record offers Poland some encouragement. They beat Romania 3-1 in Warsaw during World Cup qualification in June 2017 and have the stronger overall record across recent meetings.

Robert Lewandowski remains the focal point of Poland's attack and will be expected to provide the cutting edge against a Romanian side that has conceded nine goals across their last two matches.

For Romania, goals have not been the issue — they scored seven in a single game against San Marino during their recent run — but defensive fragility has cost them points at the worst possible time.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Poland vs Romania live.

How to watch Poland vs Romania with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Jan Urban's Poland squad information is expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off, with full injury and suspension details still to be announced. Updates will be added as they become available.

Gheorghe Hagi's Romania are similarly yet to confirm their squad news for the trip to Warsaw. Full team information will be provided ahead of the match.

Form

Poland have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Sweden in the Nations League on September 28, and they also lost 3-2 to Sweden in World Cup qualification back in March. Urban's side drew 0-0 with Bosnia and Herzegovina and 2-2 with Nigeria across that run, with their only win coming against an unspecified opponent. Poland scored six goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Romania have managed two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-4 loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 28, following an earlier 2-1 defeat to Sweden in the Nations League. A 2-1 win over Wales and a 1-1 draw with Georgia represent their more positive results, while a 0-2 defeat to Slovakia also features in the run. Hagi's side scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in June 2017, when Poland beat Romania 3-1 at home in a World Cup qualifier. Before that, Poland won 3-0 away in Romania in November 2016 in the same qualifying campaign. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Poland hold a clear advantage with three wins to Romania's two, and no draws have been recorded between the sides.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Sweden SWE 2 2 0 0 5 2 +3 6 W W 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 W D 3 Poland POL 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 L D 4 Romania ROU 2 0 0 2 3 6 -3 0 L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Poland sit third in Group 4 and Romania are fourth. Both sides are chasing the top two positions that lead to promotion, making this a fixture neither can afford to lose.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Poland vs Romania today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: