Premier League - Game Week 7 Oct 18, 2026 - 11:30 City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 11:30 a.m..

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and DAZN. Details on how to access each platform are listed below.

Nottingham Forest host Arsenal at the City Ground in a Premier League fixture that pits a title-chasing side against a team scrapping to climb clear of the relegation zone.

Arsenal arrive as reigning champions and sitting second in the table, though their season has not been without turbulence. Mikel Arteta's squad is managing a congested schedule that includes Champions League football, and a 3-0 win over Lille in midweek underlined their European credentials.

Nottingham Forest find themselves in a difficult run of form, having lost their last two league matches. Oliver Glasner's side were beaten 3-1 at Crystal Palace most recently, and they will need a significant improvement to trouble the champions.

The fitness of Morgan Gibbs-White is a concern for Forest heading into the weekend. The midfielder picked up a minor muscle problem at Selhurst Park and faces a late test to determine whether he can feature.

Arsenal have their own absentee concerns, with William Saliba missing from the squad picture this week due to commercial obligations, while the club is also navigating an internal restructuring that has resulted in around 60 job cuts across several departments.

Viktor Gyokeres' situation adds another layer of complexity to Arsenal's week. The Sweden international is reportedly frustrated by a lack of Premier League starts and has been linked with a January exit, raising questions about Arteta's attacking options.

All of that context makes for a compelling backdrop to Sunday's fixture. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Oliver Glasner is without Igor Jesus and Nicolo Savona through injury for Forest. If Gibbs-White clears his late fitness test, the projected XI includes Matz Sels in goal, with Murillo, Jair Cunha, and Ousmane Diomande in defence, and Liam Delap leading the attack.

Arsenal are missing William Saliba, Christos Tzolis, and Piero Hincapie through injury. Arteta's projected lineup sees David Raya start in goal, with a back four of Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, Ezri Konsa, and Ben White, while Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Kai Havertz are expected to feature in attack alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice in midfield.

Form

Nottingham Forest have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring five goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace, and they also lost 1-0 at home to Coventry City in September. Their best result in the run was a 2-1 away win at Aston Villa.

Arsenal have won three of their last five, losing one and drawing none in that sample. Their most recent match was a commanding 3-0 Champions League victory over Lille, and they also beat Leeds United 2-1 in the Premier League. The one blemish was a 3-0 defeat at Brighton in September. Across the five games, Arsenal scored 12 goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 at the City Ground in January 2026. Arsenal have dominated the last five head-to-head fixtures overall, winning three and drawing two, with Forest failing to win any of those encounters. Arsenal scored nine goals across the five meetings and conceded just one, that coming in a 2-1 win at the City Ground in January 2024.

Standings

Arsenal sit second in the Premier League table, firmly in the title conversation as defending champions. Nottingham Forest are 16th, deep in the bottom half and in need of points to move away from the danger area.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: