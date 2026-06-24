Today's game between Morocco and Haiti will kick-off at Jun 24, 2026, 6:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Morocco vs Haiti are listed below.

Morocco and Haiti bring Group C to a close on Wednesday, June 24, when they meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in the final round of fixtures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco arrive at this match with their place in the knockout rounds all but assured. Mohamed Ouahbi's side drew 1-1 with Brazil on matchday one before beating Scotland 1-0 through an Ismael Saibari goal, and they sit second in the group with four points from two games.

The Atlas Lions have been compact and difficult to break down throughout the group stage. Achraf Hakimi has been the standout figure, anchoring the defensive structure while driving forward down the right flank, and PSV striker Saibari has delivered in front of goal when it has mattered most.

Haiti's campaign ends here, but it has been a historic one. Les Grenadiers are making their first World Cup appearance since 1974, and while results have not gone their way — defeats to Scotland and Brazil have left them bottom of the group — Sebastien Migne's side have shown spirit and organisation throughout.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has been one of the more eye-catching performers for Haiti, and Wilson Isidor offers pace and a threat on the counter. They will not make this easy for Morocco, regardless of what is at stake.

For Morocco, the objective is straightforward: finish the group in good shape and build momentum ahead of the knockout rounds. For Haiti, this is a chance to sign off on a landmark tournament with a performance that reflects how far they have come.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Morocco vs Haiti live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Morocco vs Haiti with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi has no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture. His projected XI reads: Yassine Bounou; Issa Diop, Noussair Mazraoui, Chadi Riad, Achraf Hakimi; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui; Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi, Brahim Diaz; Ismael Saibari.

Haiti coach Sebastien Migne also has no confirmed absences. His projected XI is: Johny Placide; Martin Experience, Hannes Delcroix, Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade; Don Deedson Louicius, Danley Jean Jacques, Ruben Providence; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Frantzdy Pierrot, Wilson Isidor. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Morocco come into this match in strong form, picking up three wins and two draws from their last five outings with no defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Scotland on June 19, which followed a 1-1 draw with Brazil in their tournament opener. Prior to the World Cup, they beat Madagascar 4-0 and Burundi 5-0 in friendlies, and drew 1-1 with Norway. Across those five matches, Morocco scored 12 goals and conceded just two.

Haiti's recent record is more difficult reading. They have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent game was a 3-0 defeat to Brazil on June 20, which followed a 1-0 loss to Scotland on June 14. Their standout result across the five games was a 4-0 win over New Zealand in a pre-tournament friendly, and they drew 1-1 with Iceland back in March. Migne's side have conceded eight goals across their last five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Morocco and Haiti is available in the current dataset. Official historical records for this fixture have not been provided, and no previous meetings between the two sides are recorded here.

Standings

In Group C, Morocco currently sit second and Haiti are fourth following two rounds of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Morocco vs Haiti today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: