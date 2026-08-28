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Premier League
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoNottingham Forest
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How to watch today's Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
Liverpool
Nottingham Forest
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Premier League - Game Week 2
Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 7:30 a.m..

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Premier League fixture are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Liverpool host Nottingham Forest at Anfield in the Premier League, with Andoni Iraola's side looking to build on their opening weekend draw against Newcastle United.

The Reds drew 2-2 with Newcastle on matchday one, a result that will have left Iraola wanting more from a squad still in flux as the transfer window enters its final days. The imminent arrival of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain signals Liverpool's ambition, though the club's business is not yet done.

Iraola has publicly admitted he cannot guarantee Cody Gakpo will remain at Anfield beyond the deadline, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both circling the Dutch forward. That uncertainty adds an extra layer of intrigue to the squad named for this fixture.

Nottingham Forest arrive at Anfield in difficult form. Oliver Glasner's side lost their Premier League opener 1-0 to Leeds United and then fell to the same opponents in the Carabao Cup three days later. Two defeats in three days to the same club is a damaging start to the campaign.

Forest did complete a significant piece of transfer business this week, bringing in striker Liam Delap from Chelsea for £50 million on a five-year deal. Whether Delap features at Anfield remains to be seen, though his addition gives Glasner a new attacking option as he looks to arrest a poor run of results.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live.

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39


Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Formation
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
3-4-2-1
1A. Becker5J. Jacquet30J. Frimpong6M. Kerkez4V. van Dijk38R. Gravenberch23V. Munoz8D. Szoboszlai7F. Wirtz18C. Gakpo9A. Isak26M. Sels5Murillo31N. Milenkovic2O. Diomande14D. Ndoye3N. Williams6I. Sangare24J. McAtee10M. Gibbs-White34O. Aina11I. Jesus
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
4-2-3-1
Liverpool

Starting XI

Nottingham Forest

Manager

  • A. Iraola
  • O. Glasner

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is without several players for this fixture. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Joseph Gomez, Vitezslav Jaros, Stefan Bajcetic, Giovanni Leoni, and Federico Chiesa are all listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded. Iraola's projected XI features Alisson Becker in goal, with Virgil van Dijk leading a back line that includes Jeremy Jacquet, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez. Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai are named in midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Victor Munoz, with Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak leading the attack.

For Nottingham Forest, Oliver Glasner is without Ryan Yates and Nicolo Savona through injury, with no suspensions listed. The projected XI shows Matz Sels in goal, Murillo, Nikola Milenkovic, and Ousmane Diomande in defence, with Neco Williams and Ola Aina providing width. Ibrahim Sangare and James McAtee line up in central midfield, with Morgan Gibbs-White operating behind Dan Ndoye and Igor Jesus. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

LEE
L2-4
ASM
L2-3
COM
W2-0
COM
D0-0
NEW
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NFO

NFO - Form

BAR
L0-1
B04
W2-1
B29
W2-0
LEE
L0-1
LEE
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Liverpool's last five matches show one win, two draws, and two defeats across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League, and they also drew 0-0 with Como in a pre-season friendly. The Reds lost 2-3 to Monaco and 2-4 to Leeds United in their other warm-up games, scoring six goals and conceding nine across the five fixtures. Their only win came in a 2-0 friendly victory over Como.

Nottingham Forest have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Leeds United, following a 0-1 Premier League loss to the same opponents. Forest's two wins came in pre-season, beating Brest 2-0 and Bayer Leverkusen 2-1. Across the five matches, they scored four goals and conceded four, though both competitive fixtures ended in defeat without scoring.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawNottingham Forest
2
1
2
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
3
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
FT
3Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5


The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Forest hosted Liverpool at the City Ground and lost 0-1 in the Premier League. Before that, Liverpool suffered a 0-3 home defeat to Forest in November 2025, one of the more surprising results in recent meetings between the clubs. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Liverpool have won three and Forest one, with one match ending in a draw.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
110030+33
W
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
110020+23
W
6
Hull CityHull CityHUL
110020+23
W
7
ChelseaChelseaCHE
110032+13
W
8
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
110021+13
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
110010+13
W
10
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
10102201
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
10102201
D
12
FulhamFulhamFUL
100123-10
L
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
100112-10
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
100112-10
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
100101-10
L
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
100102-20
L
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
100103-30
L
18
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
100103-30
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
20
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Liverpool currently sit in 10th place while Nottingham Forest are in 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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