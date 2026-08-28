Premier League - Game Week 2 Aug 29, 2026 - 07:30 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 7:30 a.m..

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Premier League fixture are listed below.

Liverpool host Nottingham Forest at Anfield in the Premier League, with Andoni Iraola's side looking to build on their opening weekend draw against Newcastle United.

The Reds drew 2-2 with Newcastle on matchday one, a result that will have left Iraola wanting more from a squad still in flux as the transfer window enters its final days. The imminent arrival of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain signals Liverpool's ambition, though the club's business is not yet done.

Iraola has publicly admitted he cannot guarantee Cody Gakpo will remain at Anfield beyond the deadline, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both circling the Dutch forward. That uncertainty adds an extra layer of intrigue to the squad named for this fixture.

Nottingham Forest arrive at Anfield in difficult form. Oliver Glasner's side lost their Premier League opener 1-0 to Leeds United and then fell to the same opponents in the Carabao Cup three days later. Two defeats in three days to the same club is a damaging start to the campaign.

Forest did complete a significant piece of transfer business this week, bringing in striker Liam Delap from Chelsea for £50 million on a five-year deal. Whether Delap features at Anfield remains to be seen, though his addition gives Glasner a new attacking option as he looks to arrest a poor run of results.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live.

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is without several players for this fixture. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Joseph Gomez, Vitezslav Jaros, Stefan Bajcetic, Giovanni Leoni, and Federico Chiesa are all listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded. Iraola's projected XI features Alisson Becker in goal, with Virgil van Dijk leading a back line that includes Jeremy Jacquet, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez. Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai are named in midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Victor Munoz, with Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak leading the attack.

For Nottingham Forest, Oliver Glasner is without Ryan Yates and Nicolo Savona through injury, with no suspensions listed. The projected XI shows Matz Sels in goal, Murillo, Nikola Milenkovic, and Ousmane Diomande in defence, with Neco Williams and Ola Aina providing width. Ibrahim Sangare and James McAtee line up in central midfield, with Morgan Gibbs-White operating behind Dan Ndoye and Igor Jesus. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Liverpool's last five matches show one win, two draws, and two defeats across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League, and they also drew 0-0 with Como in a pre-season friendly. The Reds lost 2-3 to Monaco and 2-4 to Leeds United in their other warm-up games, scoring six goals and conceding nine across the five fixtures. Their only win came in a 2-0 friendly victory over Como.

Nottingham Forest have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Leeds United, following a 0-1 Premier League loss to the same opponents. Forest's two wins came in pre-season, beating Brest 2-0 and Bayer Leverkusen 2-1. Across the five matches, they scored four goals and conceded four, though both competitive fixtures ended in defeat without scoring.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Forest hosted Liverpool at the City Ground and lost 0-1 in the Premier League. Before that, Liverpool suffered a 0-3 home defeat to Forest in November 2025, one of the more surprising results in recent meetings between the clubs. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Liverpool have won three and Forest one, with one match ending in a draw.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Liverpool currently sit in 10th place while Nottingham Forest are in 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: