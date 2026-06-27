Today's game between Jordan and Argentina will kick-off at Jun 27, 2026, 10:00 p.m..

Jordan vs Argentina is available to watch live across several platforms in Canada. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Jordan and Argentina meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in the final round of Group J fixtures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match brings together the group's top side and its bottom side, with the stakes vastly different for each team.

Argentina arrive as group winners, already through to the Round of 32 with a perfect record. Lionel Scaloni's side have been relentless, scoring five goals across two matches without conceding. The defending champions are doing exactly what was expected of them.

At 39, Lionel Messi continues to be the tournament's most dangerous player. He leads the Golden Boot standings and has refused to rule out appearing at the 2030 World Cup, a reflection of the extraordinary condition he maintains at an age when most forwards have long retired.

Jordan, making their World Cup debut, have been eliminated after consecutive defeats to Austria and Algeria. Coach Jamal Sellami's side have conceded five goals in those two group matches and are yet to build on a promising pre-tournament draw with Nigeria.

That said, Jordan enter this match with nothing to lose and everything to gain. A result against the reigning world champions would be a landmark moment for Jordanian football, and the players will be motivated to give their supporters something to remember.

For Argentina, the priority is finishing the group stage with momentum intact. A clean sheet and another goal contribution from Messi would send them into the knockout rounds in the form of champions.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Jordan vs Argentina, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Jordan vs Argentina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Argentina are managed by Lionel Scaloni, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for either side. Jordan's squad is overseen by Jamal Sellami, and no probable lineup has been confirmed for the Nashama heading into the group finale. Neither team has released a projected XI at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Jordan have lost all four of their competitive matches in 2026, conceding ten goals in the process. Their most recent defeat came against Algeria, a 2-1 loss in the World Cup group stage on June 22. Prior to that, they fell 3-1 to Austria in their tournament opener. Across their last five matches, Jordan have scored five goals and conceded eleven, drawing only once, a 2-2 friendly against Nigeria in March.

Argentina, by contrast, have won all five of their last five matches without dropping a point. They beat Austria 2-0 in their most recent outing on June 22, following a 3-0 World Cup win over Algeria on June 17. Scaloni's side have scored fifteen goals across those five fixtures and kept three clean sheets, including back-to-back shutouts in their two World Cup group games.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Jordan and Argentina are recorded in the available data. This fixture on June 27, 2026, marks the first encounter between the two nations at this level.

Standings

In Group J, Argentina sit top of the table while Jordan are bottom heading into the final round of matches.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jordan vs Argentina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: