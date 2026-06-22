World Cup - Grp. J San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Jordan and Algeria will kick-off at Jun 22, 2026, 11:00 p.m..

Jordan vs Algeria is available to watch live on TSN1 and TSN+, with French-language coverage on RDS and RDS Apps. TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Jordan and Algeria meet at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara in a Group J fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with both sides desperate to avoid a second straight defeat.

Jordan arrived at this tournament as debutants and showed genuine spirit in their opener, only to fall 3-1 to Austria. Ali Olwan wrote himself into Jordanian football history by scoring his country's first-ever World Cup goal, but defensive lapses in the second half cost Jamal Sellami's side. They cannot afford another slip.

Algeria's situation carries its own complications. Vladimir Petkovic's side were beaten 3-0 by defending champions Argentina in Kansas City, a result that prompted the Algerian Football Federation to lodge a formal complaint with FIFA over refereeing decisions, arguing that Lionel Messi and Alexis Mac Allister should have been dismissed during the match.

Despite that opening loss, Algeria showed they have genuine quality in their squad. Pre-tournament wins over Bolivia and the Netherlands confirmed that Petkovic has attacking weapons capable of threatening any defence, with Riyad Mahrez expected to return to the starting XI after coming off the bench against Argentina.

For Jordan, Mousa Tamari remains the most dangerous creative force in Sellami's squad. The winger is the only Jordanian currently playing in one of Europe's top five leagues, and his ability to beat defenders in wide areas will be central to any upset the Nashama can engineer.

Both teams sit at the foot of Group J on zero points. A loss for either side would leave their chances of reaching the Round of 32 in serious jeopardy. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Jordan vs Algeria live.

How to watch Jordan vs Algeria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Jamal Sellami has no injury or suspension concerns ahead of this fixture, leaving him with a full squad to select from. His projected XI features Yazeed Abulaila in goal, with a back line of Saed Al-Rosan, Yazan Abu Al-Arab, and Mo Abualnadi. Noor Al-Rawabdeh and Ehsan Haddad are named in midfield alongside Nizar Al Rashdan and Mousa Tamari, while Mohannad Abu Taha supports the attack. Ali Iyad Olwan and Odeh Fakhouri complete the projected starting lineup.

Vladimir Petkovic also has no confirmed injuries or suspensions to report. His projected XI has Luca Zidane in goal behind a back four of Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, and Rayan Ait Nouri. Hicham Boudaoui, Ibrahim Maza, and Ramiz Zerrouki form the midfield, with Riyad Mahrez, Fares Chaibi, and Mohamed Amoura leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if anything changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Jordan head into this match without a win in their last five outings, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss to Austria in their World Cup opener on June 17, a match in which they conceded twice in the final stages after drawing level. Earlier in that run, Jordan drew 2-2 with both Nigeria and Costa Rica in March, though they also lost 4-1 to Switzerland and 2-0 to Colombia. Across those five matches, Jordan scored seven goals and conceded thirteen.

Algeria's recent record is considerably stronger, with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five games. Their only loss was the 3-0 defeat to Argentina on June 17. Before the tournament, they beat Bolivia 4-0 and defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in friendly action, while a 7-0 demolition of Guatemala in March and a goalless draw with Uruguay round out the sequence. Algeria scored twelve goals and conceded three across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

JOR Last match ALG 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Algeria 1 - 1 Jordan 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The head-to-head record between these two nations is limited to a single match in the available dataset. The most recent meeting ended 1-1, a friendly played on May 30, 2004, in Annaba, Algeria. Monday's World Cup group stage fixture represents the first competitive encounter between the two sides.

Standings

In Group J, Jordan currently sit third and Algeria fourth ahead of this second round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jordan vs Algeria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: