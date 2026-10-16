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Premier League
team-logoEverton
Hill Dickinson Stadium
team-logoChelsea
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How to watch today's Everton vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Everton vs Chelsea
Everton
Chelsea
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 7
Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Chelsea will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 7:30 a.m..

Everton vs Chelsea is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Everton host Chelsea at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool in a Premier League fixture that brings two sides separated by a single point in the table face to face.

David Moyes's Everton arrive in reasonable shape, unbeaten in their last three league outings and showing the kind of defensive organisation that has made them difficult to break down at home this season.

Chelsea come in off the back of a commanding 5-1 win over Bournemouth, a result that showed the attacking firepower Xabi Alonso has at his disposal. Morgan Rogers has spoken about the relentless quality of Joao Pedro, and that front line will test any defence in the division.

The Blues are not without concerns, though. Reece James has undergone surgery on a knee problem and will play no part, extending a miserable run of injury setbacks for the Chelsea captain. Jamie Gittens is also absent.

Moises Caicedo returned to the starting XI against Bournemouth and has pledged to become a more vocal leader under Alonso, a sign that the midfield is finding its rhythm again after a disrupted spell.

At 19, Estevao continues to find regular minutes hard to come by with Cole Palmer and Rogers ahead of him in the pecking order, a situation that has already attracted transfer speculation.

For broadcast details, TV channel information, and live stream options, scroll down for everything you need to follow this fixture.

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

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  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
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Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Everton vs Chelsea Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
page.match.formation.title
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
3-4-2-1
J. PickfordJ. PickfordM. KeaneM. KeaneA. Maitland-NilesA. Maitland-NilesJ. BranthwaiteJ. BranthwaiteJ. TarkowskiJ. TarkowskiJ. GarnerJ. GarnerJ. GrealishJ. GrealishH. ArmstrongH. ArmstrongK. Dewsbury-HallK. Dewsbury-HallB. JohnsonB. JohnsonT. BarryT. BarryE. MartinezE. MartinezL. ColwillL. ColwillM. LacroixM. LacroixJ. AcheampongJ. AcheampongJ. HendersonJ. HendersonM. CaicedoM. CaicedoM. RogersM. RogersC. PalmerC. PalmerP. ChavarriaP. ChavarriaP. NetoP. NetoJ. PedroJ. Pedro
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
4-2-3-1
Everton

Starting XI

Chelsea

Manager

  • D. Moyes
  • X. Alonso

David Moyes names a projected XI for Everton that includes Jordan Pickford in goal, with a back four of Michael Keane, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jarrad Branthwaite, and James Tarkowski. Jack Grealish, James Garner, Harrison Armstrong, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are listed in midfield, with Brennan Johnson and Thierno Barry leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are reported for the home side.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea have two confirmed absentees. Reece James is out after undergoing surgery on a knee problem sustained in training, while Jamie Gittens is also listed as injured. The projected XI shows Emiliano Martinez in goal behind a back four of Levi Colwill, Maxence Lacroix, Josh Acheampong, and Jordan Henderson, with Moises Caicedo partnering Henderson in midfield and Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Pep Chavarria, and Pedro Neto supporting Joao Pedro in attack.

Form

EVE

EVE - Form

MUN
D2-2
TOT
D0-0
WOL
W1-0
IPS
W1-0
HUL
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CHE

CHE - Form

ARS
L2-1
LEE
W6-3
HUL
D2-2
BRE
L3-0
BOU
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Everton have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Hull City in the Premier League, and they also drew 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur. The Toffees claimed wins against Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers during the run, with the latter coming in the Carabao Cup. Across the five fixtures, Everton scored six goals and conceded three.

Chelsea's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent match produced a 5-1 victory over Bournemouth, and they also beat Leeds United 6-3 in the Carabao Cup. The Blues lost 3-0 to Brentford and 2-1 to Arsenal in the Premier League during the same period. Chelsea have scored 14 goals across the five games but conceded nine, pointing to a side capable of both attacking output and defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

EvertonDrawChelsea
1
1
3
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
3
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
6
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
3Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored0/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Everton beat Chelsea 3-0 at Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Chelsea have won three, Everton have won one, and one match ended goalless. The five fixtures have produced 11 goals in total, with Chelsea's 6-0 win at Stamford Bridge in April 2024 the standout result in the dataset.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
6600165+1118
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
6501105+515
W
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
6411185+1313
W
W
W
D
L
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
6240126+610
D
W
D
D
D
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
624085+310
D
W
D
D
D
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
63121513+210
W
L
D
L
W
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
623185+39
L
D
W
D
D
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
623186+29
D
L
D
D
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
62317709
L
W
D
W
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
6303912-39
W
L
W
L
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
62221013-38
L
W
L
D
W
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
6213912-37
W
D
L
W
L
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
61329906
D
D
L
D
W
14
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
6204511-66
W
W
L
L
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
612358-35
L
L
W
D
D
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
6123611-55
D
W
L
D
L
17
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
6114612-64
L
L
L
D
W
18
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
6033713-63
L
L
D
D
D
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
20
FulhamFulhamFUL
6024610-42
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Everton sit fifth and Chelsea sixth, meaning both clubs arrive at Hill Dickinson Stadium in the top half and within touching distance of each other.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Chelsea today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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