Premier League - Game Week 7 Oct 17, 2026 - 07:30 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Chelsea will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 7:30 a.m..

Everton vs Chelsea is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Everton host Chelsea at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool in a Premier League fixture that brings two sides separated by a single point in the table face to face.

David Moyes's Everton arrive in reasonable shape, unbeaten in their last three league outings and showing the kind of defensive organisation that has made them difficult to break down at home this season.

Chelsea come in off the back of a commanding 5-1 win over Bournemouth, a result that showed the attacking firepower Xabi Alonso has at his disposal. Morgan Rogers has spoken about the relentless quality of Joao Pedro, and that front line will test any defence in the division.

The Blues are not without concerns, though. Reece James has undergone surgery on a knee problem and will play no part, extending a miserable run of injury setbacks for the Chelsea captain. Jamie Gittens is also absent.

Moises Caicedo returned to the starting XI against Bournemouth and has pledged to become a more vocal leader under Alonso, a sign that the midfield is finding its rhythm again after a disrupted spell.

At 19, Estevao continues to find regular minutes hard to come by with Cole Palmer and Rogers ahead of him in the pecking order, a situation that has already attracted transfer speculation.

For broadcast details, TV channel information, and live stream options, scroll down for everything you need to follow this fixture.

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

David Moyes names a projected XI for Everton that includes Jordan Pickford in goal, with a back four of Michael Keane, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jarrad Branthwaite, and James Tarkowski. Jack Grealish, James Garner, Harrison Armstrong, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are listed in midfield, with Brennan Johnson and Thierno Barry leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are reported for the home side.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea have two confirmed absentees. Reece James is out after undergoing surgery on a knee problem sustained in training, while Jamie Gittens is also listed as injured. The projected XI shows Emiliano Martinez in goal behind a back four of Levi Colwill, Maxence Lacroix, Josh Acheampong, and Jordan Henderson, with Moises Caicedo partnering Henderson in midfield and Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Pep Chavarria, and Pedro Neto supporting Joao Pedro in attack.

Form

Everton have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Hull City in the Premier League, and they also drew 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur. The Toffees claimed wins against Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers during the run, with the latter coming in the Carabao Cup. Across the five fixtures, Everton scored six goals and conceded three.

Chelsea's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent match produced a 5-1 victory over Bournemouth, and they also beat Leeds United 6-3 in the Carabao Cup. The Blues lost 3-0 to Brentford and 2-1 to Arsenal in the Premier League during the same period. Chelsea have scored 14 goals across the five games but conceded nine, pointing to a side capable of both attacking output and defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Everton beat Chelsea 3-0 at Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Chelsea have won three, Everton have won one, and one match ended goalless. The five fixtures have produced 11 goals in total, with Chelsea's 6-0 win at Stamford Bridge in April 2024 the standout result in the dataset.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Everton sit fifth and Chelsea sixth, meaning both clubs arrive at Hill Dickinson Stadium in the top half and within touching distance of each other.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: