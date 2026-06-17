Today's game between England and Croatia will kick-off at Jun 17, 2026, 4:00 p.m..

England vs Croatia is available to watch live across a number of platforms in Canada. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

England and Croatia meet at Dallas Stadium in Arlington in what is a Group L opener at the 2026 World Cup. Thomas Tuchel's side will be eager to begin their campaign with three points against a Croatian team they know well from recent tournaments.

England arrive in decent shape after back-to-back friendly wins over New Zealand and Costa Rica. Tuchel has assembled a squad built around a core of elite club talent, with Jude Bellingham drawing considerable attention ahead of the tournament despite a complicated season at Real Madrid.

Harry Kane leads the line for the Three Lions, and Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car has already acknowledged the striker's threat, describing his intelligence as among the hardest to deal with in world football. Kane's movement and reading of the game will test any defensive structure Croatia can put in front of him.

Croatia, managed by Zlatko Dalic, arrive as the top side in Group L standings. Luka Modric, now at AC Milan and appearing at his fifth World Cup, has made clear his side will not be intimidated. The 40-year-old remains the engine of Croatia's midfield and the symbol of a generation that reached the final in 2018 and the semi-finals four years later.

Josko Gvardiol, fresh from committing his future to Manchester City on a deal running to 2031, brings stability and quality to Croatia's defensive unit. His club situation resolved, the left-sided defender arrives focused entirely on the tournament.

Eberechi Eze adds creativity and unpredictability to England's attack. The Arsenal playmaker says he will not change his stuttered penalty run-up if called upon from the spot, even after a Champions League final miss with his club side.

For everything you need to know about where to watch this fixture, including TV channel and live stream options, the information is set out below.

How to watch England vs Croatia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel has not confirmed a probable lineup for England ahead of the Group L opener, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially declared at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad's availability becomes clearer.

Zlatko Dalic's Croatia are also yet to confirm their projected XI, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the current squad information. As with England, further team news is expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England go into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches, drawing once and losing once. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 friendly win over Costa Rica, and they followed that with a 1-0 victory against New Zealand. The only defeat in that run came against Japan, who won 1-0 in a March friendly. England scored seven goals across those five matches and conceded three.

Croatia have won two of their last five, losing twice and drawing none. Their most recent result was a 2-1 friendly win over Slovenia. They also beat Colombia 2-1 away from home in March, though their preparation was disrupted by a 3-1 defeat to Brazil and a 2-0 loss to Belgium. Croatia scored seven goals in those five matches and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came at Euro 2020, played in June 2021, where England won 1-0 in the group stage. England have won three of the last five encounters between the two nations, with Croatia's sole victory in that run coming at the 2018 World Cup semi-final, where they won 2-1 after extra time. The other match in that sequence ended 0-0, a Nations League fixture played in October 2018.

Standings

In Group L, Croatia currently sit top of the table, with England in second place ahead of their opening fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Croatia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: