Today's game between DR Congo and Uzbekistan will kick-off at Jun 27, 2026, 7:30 p.m..

In Canada, DR Congo vs Uzbekistan is available to watch live on TSN1 and via the TSN+ streaming service. French-language viewers can follow the action on RDS and the RDS Apps. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

DR Congo and Uzbekistan meet at Atlanta Stadium on June 27 in a Matchday 3 Group K fixture that carries elimination weight for both sides.

The Leopards arrive with one point from two matches, having held Portugal to a 1-1 draw on Matchday 1 before absorbing a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia. Sébastien Desabre's side showed defensive discipline throughout both games but struggled to convert chances, and they need a result here to keep their World Cup alive.

Uzbekistan's situation is more precarious. Fabio Cannavaro's side were beaten 5-0 by Portugal on Matchday 2, a result that followed a 3-1 loss to Colombia on their opening day. The White Wolves are bottom of Group K with no points and a goal difference of minus seven.

For Cannavaro, the Portugal defeat was a personal moment of reflection. The Italian coach spoke warmly about Cristiano Ronaldo after the game, urging the forward to extend his career, but the task now is to salvage something from a tournament that has gone badly wrong.

DR Congo know a win sends them to four points and keeps their knockout hopes alive, whether through automatic qualification or the wild-card standings. A draw likely eliminates both teams, and defeat ends the Leopards' campaign entirely.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch DR Congo vs Uzbekistan live.

How to watch DR Congo vs Uzbekistan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Sébastien Desabre has no injury or suspension concerns heading into this fixture, giving him a fully available squad to select from. No probable lineup has been confirmed ahead of kick-off, and updates will be added as the team prepares for what is effectively a must-win match.

Fabio Cannavaro is similarly without absentees, with no injuries or suspensions reported for Uzbekistan. The Italian coach has his full complement of players available as he looks to find a response after the heaviest defeat of his side's tournament campaign. Cannavaro has not yet named his projected XI, and further team news will follow closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

DR Congo have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the World Cup group stage on June 24. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Portugal on June 17, a point earned against one of the tournament's stronger sides. Earlier in the run, a 1-2 loss to Chile in a pre-tournament friendly sat alongside a goalless draw with Denmark and a 1-0 win over Jamaica in World Cup qualification. Across those five games, DR Congo scored three goals and conceded four.

Uzbekistan have won one and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was the 5-0 defeat to Portugal on June 23, a result that ended their realistic prospects of advancing from Group K. Before that, they lost 3-1 to Colombia on June 18. Friendly defeats to the Netherlands (2-1) and Canada (2-0) also featured in the run, with a goalless draw against Venezuela the only positive result. Cannavaro's side scored two goals and conceded eleven across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





DR Congo and Uzbekistan have no recorded head-to-head meetings in available data. The June 27 fixture in Atlanta will be the first documented competitive encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group K, DR Congo currently sit third and Uzbekistan fourth ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch DR Congo vs Uzbekistan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: