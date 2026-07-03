World Cup - Final Stage Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Colombia and Ghana will kick-off at Jul 3, 2026, 9:30 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Colombia vs Ghana are listed below. In Canada, the match is available on TSN1 and TSN+, with French-language coverage on RDS and the RDS Apps.

Colombia take on Ghana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 at Kansas City Stadium, with a place in the last 16 at stake for both nations.

Néstor Lorenzo's side arrive as Group K winners, having collected seven points from three matches. A composed goalless draw against Portugal in Miami sealed top spot and underlined just how settled this Colombian squad has become under Lorenzo's management.

Ghana's path here was far less straightforward. Carlos Queiroz's side finished third in Group L on four points, advancing as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams. A disciplined draw against England and a 1-0 win over Panama proved enough to carry them through, despite a 2-1 defeat to Croatia in their final group outing.

James Rodríguez remains the creative heartbeat of this Colombia team. The 34-year-old captain exchanged warm words with former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal stalemate, and his ability to find space between opposition lines will be central to Los Cafeteros' ambitions in the knockout rounds.

Ghana's hopes of causing an upset rest heavily on Thomas Partey's influence in central midfield. If the experienced midfielder can disrupt Colombia's rhythm and limit the supply reaching Luis Díaz, the Black Stars will fancy their chances of staying in the contest long enough to threaten on the counter.

For full details on how to watch Colombia vs Ghana live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Colombia vs Ghana with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Colombia head coach Néstor Lorenzo names a projected XI of: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica; Jhon Arias, Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma; James Rodríguez; Luis Díaz, Luis Suárez. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Colombian squad ahead of this fixture.

Ghana's projected XI under Carlos Queiroz reads: Benjamin Asare; Jonas Adjetey, Derrick Luckassen, Marvin Senaya, Gideon Mensah; Thomas Partey, Caleb Yirenkyi, Kwasi Sibo; Kamaldeen Sulemana, Antoine Semenyo; Jordan Ayew. No injuries or suspensions are confirmed for the Black Stars at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if any changes emerge.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Colombia arrive in the knockout rounds with four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a goalless draw with Portugal on June 27 that secured top spot in Group K. Prior to that, they beat DR Congo 1-0 and opened their World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan. Both pre-tournament friendlies ended in victory, 2-0 against Jordan and 3-1 against Costa Rica. Across those five matches, Colombia scored six goals and conceded none.

Ghana's recent record reads one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their last outing was a 2-1 loss to Croatia on June 27, which ended an unbeaten run in the tournament. Before that, they held England to a 0-0 draw and opened their World Cup with a 1-0 win over Panama. In pre-tournament friendlies, Ghana drew 1-1 with Wales and lost 2-0 to Mexico. The Black Stars scored three goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for Colombia and Ghana from their last five meetings. This fixture represents a rare intercontinental encounter between the two nations at a major tournament, with no recorded recent history between the sides to draw on.

Standings

Colombia finished first in Group K. Ghana advanced from Group L in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colombia vs Ghana today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: