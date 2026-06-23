Today's game between Colombia and DR Congo will kick-off at Jun 23, 2026, 10:00 p.m..

In Canada, TV channel and live stream options for Colombia vs DR Congo are listed below.

Colombia and DR Congo meet at Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan on June 24 in a World Cup 2026 Group K fixture that carries genuine knockout-round weight for both sides.

Néstor Lorenzo's Cafeteros arrive on the back of a composed 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan at the Estadio Azteca, where Daniel Muñoz's early volley set the tone before Luis Díaz and substitute Jaminton Campaz sealed the points. Colombia sit top of Group K with three points and a positive goal difference, and another win here would put them on the verge of advancing.

DR Congo earned a result that turned heads on Matchday 1. Sébastien Desabre's Leopards absorbed an early João Neves goal and refused to buckle, with Yoane Wissa pulling them level in first-half stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw against Portugal in Houston. That point has them level with the Portuguese in second place.

The stakes are clear. A Colombia win puts them within touching distance of the Round of 32 with a game to spare. A DR Congo win reshapes the group entirely, pushing the Leopards above Colombia and leaving Lorenzo's side needing a result against Portugal on Matchday 3.

James Rodríguez will again be the creative heartbeat for Colombia, looking to find space between the lines and feed the wide runs of Díaz and Jhon Arias. For DR Congo, the physical intensity of their midfield trio and the directness of Wissa in transition represent their most credible route to a second positive result.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Colombia vs DR Congo live, including TV channel information, live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Colombia vs DR Congo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Néstor Lorenzo has no injury or suspension concerns heading into this fixture. His projected XI lines up as follows: Camilo Vargas in goal; a back four of Johan Mojica, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, and Daniel Muñoz; Jefferson Lerma and Gustavo Puerta as the midfield pivot; with James Rodríguez, Jhon Arias, and Luis Díaz supporting striker Luis Suárez.

Sébastien Desabre is also without any reported injuries or suspensions. DR Congo's projected XI reads: Lionel Mpasi-Nzau; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Steve Kapuadi, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku; Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Noah Sadiki; Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Colombia have won three of their last five matches, losing the other two. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan at the World Cup on June 18, with their previous outing a 2-0 friendly win over Jordan on June 7. They also beat Costa Rica 3-1 in a friendly earlier in June. Their two defeats came against France, who beat them 3-1 in March, and Croatia, who edged them 2-1 in the same international window. Across those five games, Colombia scored 10 goals and conceded seven.

DR Congo have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 1-1 World Cup draw with Portugal on June 17, before which they lost 2-1 to Chile in a friendly on June 9. They also held Denmark to a 0-0 draw in June. On the positive side, they beat Jamaica 1-0 in World Cup qualifying and Bermuda 2-0 in a friendly. DR Congo scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meeting between Colombia and DR Congo is recorded in the available dataset. This fixture at Guadalajara Stadium will mark their first encounter on the World Cup stage.

Standings

In Group K, Colombia currently sit in first place, with DR Congo in second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colombia vs DR Congo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: